Strange, intermittent VGA failures - 1080ti

I reconfigured the machine to a more traditional state with the GPU mounted directly in the PCI slot. No video and beep codes still indicate VGA failure. So I grabbed the passively cooled GT710 I keep on hand for situations like this and plug it into my second PCI slot. Switched monitor inputs (leaving the DP cable plugged into the 1080ti) and hit the button.



The machine boots and I load the BIOS - I'm still getting error LEDs and beep codes indicating VGA failure, but in the BIOS, my 1080ti is properly identified and I'm getting temperature readings from it.



Unrelated, but I'm recovering the system from a malware infection right now (be CAREFUL when you snag VLC media player) and so Windows boots into safe mode. In safe mode, both display adapter drivers are running and reporting no problems.



I try booting in regular mode and the OS refuses to load fully - I get a black screen with a mouse cursor, but no windows interface and no HDD activity. So I grab my USB stick and reinstall Windows.



I install while unplugged from ethernet and so both the display adapters present are running on generic Microsoft display drivers - and one of them is reporting a problem. I don't know which one it is, but when I switch inputs on my monitor to the 1080ti, I get no signal. I switch back to the 710 and plug in the ethernet cable to allow Windows to snag drivers for the cards.



It does so (and goes through it's cycle of reboots for applying updates), and I pull up device manager again - both cards are reported and identified, neither are reporting problems. I switch to the 1080ti input on my monitor and it's WORKING. I'm typing this on it right now.



I've got my fingers crossed while I download a video benchmark to test stability. I do NOT want to have to replace my GPU right now. Have you ever heard of malware screwing a video driver so hard that it has problems like this?