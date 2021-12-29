Still alive :)

Hello,

Just wanted to drop a quick message that even though I have been AWOL/MIA for a while, I'm currently back to lurking on [H].

Haven't folded in a while (8+ years...) mostly on account of the astronomical electricity prices here in Germany (did some moving). If I ever move to a country with less nutty kWh prices, I would very much like to dive back into the fold, if you catch my drift :)
 
Welcome back. It's ok top lurk around our DC forum ;)

I'm in California where the electricity cost is one of the highest in US but still lower than Germany/Europe in general. I'm using less of my old xeon rigs which is power hungry and move over to AMD. There are some of us doing DC using pi and/or phone. These are very efficient devices.
 
I'm doing a lot of software development on RPi boards and kin due to a project I'm running (NymphCast), so if those are efficient platforms, I could maybe run those as DC rigs when they're not being used for testing or compiling. That'd be interesting :)
 
