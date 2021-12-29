Still alive :)

Hello,
Just wanted to drop a quick message that even though I have been AWOL/MIA for a while, I'm currently back to lurking on [H].
Haven't folded in a while (8+ years...) mostly on account of the astronomical electricity prices here in Germany (did some moving). If I ever move to a country with less nutty kWh prices, I would very much like to dive back into the fold, if you catch my drift
