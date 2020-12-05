Stellar Blade formally Project Eve

While a PC version was mentioned when the game was first revealed in 2019, it seems to have become a PS5 exclusive since then. There is no mention of a PC version anywhere under its final name, Stellar Blade.
 
Looks almost as derivative as Rise of the Ronin. It strikes me as just a mishmash of other games.
 
Arguably that's what Ghost of Tsushima was, and it turned out pretty good.
Sure. This (and Rise of the Ronin) might end up being good games, they're just lacking in originality. Tsushima was definitely a good game...although in spite of getting like 90% of the trophies for it I only barely remember anything about the story, characters, etc. It's just kind of a blur in the back of my mind that's trying to meld with Nioh, Sekiro, Tenchu, and Assassin's Creed.
 
You are not wrong...but, at least for me, gameplay is king and that is what I remember from each of those games. I am rarely enthralled by a story
 
