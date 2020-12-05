Stellar Blade formally Project Eve

Comixbooks
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Jun 7, 2008
- Messages
- 21,785
It strikes me as just a mishmash of other games.
Arguably that's what Ghost of Tsushima was, and it turned out pretty good.
Sure. This (and Rise of the Ronin) might end up being good games, they're just lacking in originality. Tsushima was definitely a good game...although in spite of getting like 90% of the trophies for it I only barely remember anything about the story, characters, etc. It's just kind of a blur in the back of my mind that's trying to meld with Nioh, Sekiro, Tenchu, and Assassin's Creed.