Steam Beta finally enables Proton on Linux fully, making Linux gaming simpler

By- 17 Jun 2025 at 11:09 pm UTCLast updated: 17 Jun 2025 at 11:14 pm UTCAt some point recently, Valve updated the Steam Beta Client with a change to the way Proton is enabled making Linux gaming easier.For some context here: originally, Proton had an option to enable / disable it globally. That was removed with the Game Recording update last year . That made sense, because people kept somehow turning it entirely off and now it's required by Steam.Currently, there'san option in the stable Steam Client that you need tocheck to enable Steam Play (Proton) for "all other titles". This is something of a leftover from when Proton was initially revealed, and only worked for a specific set of games on Valve's whitelist. It now covers what Valve set by default for Steam Deck and SteamOS verification.What's changed is that at some point in the recent Steam Beta releases, is that "for all other titles" option is gone. I've scrolled back through changelogs and not seen it mentioned. So now, Proton is just enabled properly in full by default in the Steam Beta like shown in the below shot.This is a good (and needed) change that I'm happy to see. There's often confusion when people try to run Windows games on Linux and end up with no install button because Proton isn't turned on fortitles. The below will soon be a thing of the past:To be clear, this is not setting Proton on every game by default, it does not override Native Linux games. It's just making Protonby default.It's just one more little nuisance niggle removed, to get people playing games on Linux even faster