Just a heads up. We had a member mark “sold” a very low priced $170 3070, and today listed a 7800x3d for 210, again suspicious. I asked a mod to check the ip and response was all US ip’s until yesterday, then all EU.Thread for 7800x3d was https://hardforum.com/threads/sold.2040571/#post-1046087014 They of course edited the thread and apparently deleted posts, the second I posted about being cautious, and he immediately came at me in a PM.I put up a post in caution, stating the obvious. Old post history has clear English, his pm’s with me had bad broken English. He only wanted Apple Pay or Venmo. No time stamp in picture. No heat since at least 2018, but had a recent login a few days ago there. There were other red flags also.I replied in the thread to be cautious for the reasons above. The person immediately pm’d me calling me names, and IMMEDIATELY marked the thread locked. But just a few mins before it was available per his pm. All suspicious activity to me.Anyways I’m hoping he marked it sold and locked it up and no one actually paid him if it was nefarious. If not, then someone got a good deal.