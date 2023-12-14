Starfield Dev's getting a little petty on social media

https://tech4gamers.com/starfield-designer-respond-criticism/

It started with them answering Steam reviews with some hollow canned responses, and now they are Xcreting on X about how "Gamers don't understand development".

Gamers shouldn't have to understand development, we don't need to know or really want to know how the sausage is made, it just needs to taste good.
 
This kind of stuff just goes to show just how disconnected from reality Bethesda is. They are still building their games like its 2005 and can't understand why their formula isn't working anymore. Not to mention they made some very questionable design decisions with regard to Starfield.
 
Bethesda should really keep control of their mouth right now. Vitriol or general crappiness towards your customer base seldom works out for a dev. While we might not understand development, we know what's fun and what isn't. Does Bethesda still know?

That said, I expected FO4 in Space and got FO4 in space. Yeah, I am a little tired of the same recipe after so long, but I am still having fun.
 
Gorankar said:
Bethesda should really keep control of their mouth right now. Vitriol or general crappiness towards your customer base seldom works out for a dev. While we might not understand development, we know what's fun and what isn't. Does Bethesda still know?

That said, I expected FO4 in Space and got FO4 in space. Yeah, I am a little tired of the same recipe after so long, but I am still having fun.
It wasn’t even FO4 in space though.
 
Makes me sad Bethesda is doing the new Blade game. We haven't gotten one in decades and now Bethesda will ruin that franchise like they did Wolfenstein.

wolfensteinyoungblood-blogroll-1564043372272_160w-1899361399.jpg
 
Dan_D said:
This kind of stuff just goes to show just how disconnected from reality Bethesda is. They are still building their games like its 2005 and can't understand why their formula isn't working anymore. Not to mention they made some very questionable design decisions with regard to Starfield.
I wish they were building their games like it's 2005. People love Bethesda's earlier games even to this day. Starfield's issues were on another level altogether. Angry Joe does a sufficient job of burying this game, but I think there's even a lot more unsaid.
 
Oh I was so flamed by this forum when I was laying judgement on this bucket of excrement called Starfield. Now everyone agrees with me who called me an idiot. I'm almost certain of it now.
 
