It's not legit. And even if it was, all of Blizzard's RTS team left (see Frost Giant Studios and Stormgate). They have no RTS developers at Blizzard, it would suck.



If there is any truth at all to it, it's a StarCraft game that is not an RTS or StarCraft 3. It would be an MMO like World of StarCraft, or an FPS, card game, or some shitty mobile game.





I doubt there is anything though. Blizzard cut all funding to StarCraft, tournaments are only alive through crowd funding and sponsors now. If they were making a new StarCraft game they would keep funding to retain some interest in the franchise. StarCraft 2 will die when Stormgate comes out. StarCraft: Brood War will maintain it's niche audience and that's going to be all that remains of SC.