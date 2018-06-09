Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Discussion in 'PC Gaming & Hardware' started by polonyc2, Jun 9, 2018.

    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    there’s a new Star Wars game dropping holiday 2019 called Jedi: Fallen Order, and it’s being made by the people behind Titanfall 2 (Respawn)...all we know so far is that this game will be dark and gritty, and will take place during a time when Jedi are hunted following the rise of the Empire in Revenge of the Sith…there’s no trailer, key art, or anything else, but given that Respawn is behind the game, there’s plenty of reason to be excited…

    https://kotaku.com/respawns-star-wars-game-is-called-jedi-fallen-order-1826698136
     
  2. Jun 9, 2018 #2
    spaceman

    spaceman [H]ardForum Junkie

    Yeah. Respawn plus possibly a single player Jedi game? Interested.
     
  3. Jun 9, 2018 #3
    Frraksurred

    Frraksurred 2[H]4U

    I doubt it will be SP focused. EA isn't interested in SP at the moment, Respawn is a MP pedigreed Dev (largely made up of Infinity Ward's original Call of Duty Team), and the market is in love with Fortnight & PUGB right now. EA will fill its stables with pretty versions of those games.

    If EA was to do a Star War focused SP it would have given that to BioWare. They have strong story telling roots and already have a couple successful Star War franchises. It had given one to Visceral (Dead Space fame, which made sense, ), but we all saw how that panned out. EA is too driven by whatever the masses are throwing money at this week.
     
  4. Jun 9, 2018 #4
    spaceman

    spaceman [H]ardForum Junkie

    I know but titanfall 2 had a decent single player
     
  5. Jun 9, 2018 #5
    Denpepe

    Denpepe [H]ard|Gawd

    Yet titanfall 2 had one of the better single player fps campaigns in recent years so for know I choose to think we might get a decent one here too.
     
  6. Jun 9, 2018 #6
    pendragon1

    pendragon1 [H]ardForum Junkie

    im always interested in a sw game. this pic makes me laugh for some reason.

    [​IMG]
     
  7. Jun 10, 2018 #7
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks Ignore Me

    Hopes for RPG elements
     
  8. Jun 10, 2018 #8
    Colonel Sanders

    Colonel Sanders 2[H]4U

    Could be cool... I'll check back in in 12 months when there's something to actually learn
     
  9. Jun 10, 2018 #9
    AlphaAtlas

    AlphaAtlas [H]ard|Gawd Staff Member

    Bioware is (alledgedly) in the doghouse in the eyes of EA, and apparently have all resources dedicated to Anthem + a little DA pre production. I don't think they could handle a Star Wars SP game right now.
     
  10. Jun 10, 2018 #10
    Frraksurred

    Frraksurred 2[H]4U

    Compared to what? Compared to Battlefield and Call of Duty SP? Sure. Compared to SP focused games like Mass Effect, Dishonored or Deus Ex? Not even close. If they are making a MP game with a tacked on SP, then I agree with you. If they are making a SP centered game, then the choice doesn't make sense. I'm not saying Respawn cannot make a good SP, Titanfall 2 was better than I expected it to be, and the early CoD games had decent SP. However only in that context. If you are only used to the flimsy tacked on SP that tends to come with MP centered games. If you are used to playing deep, story driven games, than much less so.

    That makes sense given what we've seen, and also part of why I hate EA. My point was, BioWare should have been tasked with the SP Star Wars game from the beginning. Anthem should have been given to Respawn or one of the other MP focused Devs. I hope it defies all odds and turns out to be great, but it irritates me that EA keeps trying to shoehorn Studios into whatever genre they think will make them the most money, and then punishes them when it doesn't pan out as well as they want.
     
  11. Feb 7, 2019 #11
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Electronic Arts said today that its next Star Wars game, to be called Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, will come out this fall...little is known about Fallen Order other than that it will be a third-person, single-player action game that’s considered canon in the Star Wars universe...it will feature an unnamed Jedi character during the events after Episode III: Revenge of the Sith...

    https://www.theverge.com/2019/2/5/1...order-respawn-new-game-release-date-fall-2019
     
  12. Feb 7, 2019 #12
    TangledThornz

    TangledThornz Gawd

    Sounds a little too much like Force Unleashed which isn't a bad thing as I enjoyed that game.
     
  13. Feb 7, 2019 #13
    spaceman

    spaceman [H]ardForum Junkie

    I don't give a fuck. Any single player star wars will at least be ok. EA will cast a pall on it but I will take what I can get.
     
  14. Feb 7, 2019 #14
    spaceman

    Oh and Jedi academy anyone? No brainer to bring back lightsaber battles. Oh wait, tie fighter. Oh wait. EA is fucking stupid. Nm
     
  15. Feb 7, 2019 #15
    TangledThornz

    TangledThornz Gawd

    Jedi Academy multiplier was great too. I was the guy that would force choke you and force push your body over a chasm :)
     
  16. Feb 7, 2019 #16
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    the first Force Unleashed was pretty good...I loved wiping out large groups of Stormtroopers with my light saber or throwing my saber at Darth Vader...was very arcade-y but fun...good times
     
  17. Mar 1, 2019 #17
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

  18. Mar 1, 2019 #18
    Blade-Runner

    Blade-Runner 2[H]4U

    So the story might not suck? Woohoo? I am sure EA will still find some way to screw it up.
     
  19. Mar 3, 2019 #19
    termite

    termite [H]ardness Supreme

    The key would be primarily SP, with maybe Coop mechanics.

    Titanfall 2's SP campaign was actually really good, if not absurdly short, so there is that.
    and a nice Star Wars SP experience like Jedi Academy or KOTOR would be pretty awesome.

    One thing Force Awakened did well was making the force actually feel powerful.

    Cautiously optimistic, but it is EA, I have this bad feeling that anything EA puts out SP wise is going to be a short, shallow shit fest.

    I wonder if UBI just glued Star Wars over Far Cry/Assassin's Creed of it would end up being a better game over all.
     
  20. Apr 9, 2019 #20
    Armenius

    Armenius I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital

    First look this Saturday April 13 at 13:30 CDT (18:30 UTC).



     
  21. Apr 9, 2019 #21
    MavericK

    MavericK Zero Cool

    It's EA, and Star Wars. Not holding my breath.
     
  22. Apr 9, 2019 #22
    Armenius

    Armenius I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital

    It's Respawn, so I have hope.
     
  23. Apr 9, 2019 #23
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    this weekends SW Celebration should be interesting...Fallen Order official debut and most likely the first Episode 9 teaser trailer...bring on Admiral Thrawn!
     
  24. Apr 9, 2019 #24
    BiH115

    BiH115 Gif Guy

    giphy.gif
     
  25. Apr 9, 2019 #25
    spaceman

    spaceman [H]ardForum Junkie

    Yeah. Hope for the best, expect EA to flail about on fire into a gas station.
     
  26. Apr 9, 2019 #26
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    you were right...it's almost exactly 12 months later... :D
     
  27. Apr 9, 2019 #27
    Krenum

    Krenum [H]ardForum Junkie

    So....Jedi BR
     
  28. Apr 9, 2019 #28
    Denpepe

    Denpepe [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    Unlikely that respawn would make 2 BR games at the same time but hey stranger thigs have happened.
     
  29. Apr 9, 2019 #29
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

  30. Apr 9, 2019 #30
    MavericK

    MavericK Zero Cool

    Messages:
    If we get something like a modern Jedi Outcast, I'd be pretty happy.
     
  31. Apr 10, 2019 #31
    BiH115

    BiH115 Gif Guy

    Messages:
    This is hilarious. I agree with him though, they better not fuck it up. With the few excellent ones that were canned before they ever saw the light of day, we're all champing at the bit here.
     
  32. Apr 10, 2019 #32
    TangledThornz

    TangledThornz Gawd

    Messages:
    With friggin' multiplayer too!

    Otherwise this game will be another Force Unleashed which was a good game but I miss the Jedi Outcast multiplayer action.
     
  33. Apr 10, 2019 #33
    Colonel Sanders

    Colonel Sanders 2[H]4U

    I don't think this will have multiplayer at all (which I'd be 100% OK with.) I hate it when singleplayer games have half-assed tacked on multiplayer.

    That being said, I've always wanted a multiplayer-only Star Wars game centered on lightsaber dueling, complete with a super rich character creation and customization system, with a bunch of lightsaber fighting styles, interesting and creative level design from all over the Star Wars universe, and of course above all, a complex, easy to learn but difficult to master saber combat system. Make it free to play but with paid cosmetic items and it would fucking print money.
     
  34. Apr 10, 2019 #34
    GOD'SlittleSERVANT

    GOD'SlittleSERVANT [H]ardness Supreme

    Hey guys! It's EA!
     
  35. Apr 12, 2019 #35
    MavericK

    MavericK Zero Cool

    Messages:
  36. Apr 12, 2019 #36
    Blade-Runner

    Blade-Runner 2[H]4U

    Will believe it when I see it. And even if I see it, I will still wait several months after release to believe it given the propensity of publishers to sneak in MTXs via a patch after release.
     
  37. Apr 12, 2019 #37
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    execute Order 66...
     
  38. Apr 12, 2019 #38
    TangledThornz

    TangledThornz Gawd

    I'm feeling nostalgic and will reload Force Unleashed soon.
     
  39. Apr 13, 2019 #39
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

  40. Apr 13, 2019 #40
    exlink

    exlink [H]ardness Supreme

    Knowing EA they probably took what was the full game and cut it in half. One half is the base game that will be released at full price then the other half will be released as 2-3 DLCs for $20 a piece.
     
