Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

I doubt it will be SP focused. EA isn't interested in SP at the moment, Respawn is a MP pedigreed Dev (largely made up of Infinity Ward's original Call of Duty Team), and the market is in love with Fortnight & PUGB right now. EA will fill its stables with pretty versions of those games.



If EA was to do a Star War focused SP it would have given that to BioWare. They have strong story telling roots and already have a couple successful Star War franchises. It had given one to Visceral (Dead Space fame, which made sense, ), but we all saw how that panned out. EA is too driven by whatever the masses are throwing money at this week.

Click to expand...