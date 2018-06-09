Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

there’s a new Star Wars game dropping holiday 2019 called Jedi: Fallen Order, and it’s being made by the people behind Titanfall 2 (Respawn)...all we know so far is that this game will be dark and gritty, and will take place during a time when Jedi are hunted following the rise of the Empire in Revenge of the Sith…there’s no trailer, key art, or anything else, but given that Respawn is behind the game, there’s plenty of reason to be excited… https://kotaku.com/respawns-star-wars-game-is-called-jedi-fallen-order-1826698136