Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (2017)

Discussion in 'PC Gaming & Hardware' started by Blade-Runner, May 10, 2016.

    Blade-Runner

    Blade-Runner 2[H]4U

    -Strelok-

    -Strelok- [H]ardForum Junkie

    Maybe we'll get a good game this time.
     
    Ron FTL

    Ron FTL [H]ard|Gawd

    And I almost bought this game with the 60% off sale they were running on Origin over the weekend.
    Ill wait to see if BattleFront 2 is an improvement on gameplay. With the 4 hour trial I got, it was getting a bit repetitive and boring.

    Graphically its one of the best games I've seen though.
     
    talk2troy likes this.
    MavericK

    MavericK Zero Cool

    If anyone pre-orders this...I don't know what I'll do.



    Probably just complain on the internet.
     
    dany man, atp1916, w35t and 10 others like this.
    H-street

    H-street [H]ardness Supreme

    Hmm how is this going to work? The dlc for battlefront 1 isn't suppose to finish relaxin until next year
     
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    that's a fast turnaround...if they can add a single player story and tweak some of the gameplay elements then this could be a winner (same thing goes for Titanfall 2)...graphics were close to photo-realistic and the maps and Star Wars feel were spot on...
     
    MavericK

    MavericK Zero Cool

    Probably the only way I would buy this is if it had an SP campaign and the ability to play PvE with bots like the previous games.
     
    msshammy, talk2troy, SticKx911 and 2 others like this.
    polydiol

    polydiol [H]ard|Gawd

    Battlefront is good to login to get your Star Wars on for a few matches then logoff and be good for the week.
     
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks Ignore Me

    I wouldn't try this game if it was Free
     
    tesfaye, Krenum and bloodhawke83 like this.
    Pringle

    Pringle 2[H]4U

    This.

    But I'm sure people are dumb enough to preorder the thing regardless.
     
    bloodhawke83 likes this.
    GOD'SlittleSERVANT

    GOD'SlittleSERVANT [H]ardness Supreme

    lol
     
    tonyftw and bloodhawke83 like this.
    polydiol

    polydiol [H]ard|Gawd

    The last Battlefront DLC is scheduled for early 2017. Episode 7 is scheduled for December 2017. Next Battlefront could easily release the last quarter of 2017 so EA will be alternating with this year Battlefield 1, next year Battlefront 2 but after Battlefield 1 I'm more interested in the next Mass Effect game.
     
    Brodaddy

    Brodaddy Guest

    Sometimes I think if EA shit in a box and sold it as the next big shooter, people would still buy it. Blows my mind people trust this company still
     
    Inu and bloodhawke83 like this.
    H-street

    H-street [H]ardness Supreme

    What really blows my mind is ever since I can remember (at least 2 decades now) we have had to hear this same parroted boring gripe against EA..

    its time to give it a rest.. don't buy their games and move on. I love Battlefront and i'll pre-order and buy Battlefront in 2017 as well.. personally I can't wait
     
    Stev3FrencH likes this.
    Flogger23m

    Flogger23m [H]ardForum Junkie

    Last game was rather dull going from the beta. I suppose we knew it was coming, but I am interested in what other types of Star Wars games are in the works. Anything SP? Is this what Respawn is working on, or Visceral? I wonder what DICE LA is doing.
     
    PureBooYah

    PureBooYah 2[H]4U

    I put about 100hrs in doing this, had fun and felt like I got my money's worth. I haven't played since the DLC released since I did not buy the season pass. I knew going in this wouldn't be a game I'd play for hours every day, but I did end up playing it longer than I thought I would. It also helps that I'm a huge Star Wars fan boy and a sucker for anything Star Wars so there's a good chance I'll be buying the next game.
     
    Last edited: May 12, 2016
    grambo

    grambo [H]ard|Gawd

    Well, there goes any incentive to buy Battlefront 1 on sale, especially with the continually dying population. Maybe for $10 or $20 with all DLC I will give it a shot, I did love the beta.
     
    MavericK

    MavericK Zero Cool

    The time to give it a rest is when they stop doing it, IMO. It's not baseless whining, they keep pulling the same shit over and over.

    With enough folks sharing your attitude, they'll have won.
     
  MavericK, May 12, 2016
    polydiol

    polydiol [H]ard|Gawd

    EA has a lot of enmity on this messageboard. Not going to change anytime soon.
     
    Dayaks

    Dayaks [H]ardness Supreme

    On PC you can't even get into a match on a Friday night...
     
    H-street

    H-street [H]ardness Supreme

    I think after their last earning call of 4.39billion net dollars. Ea isn't going anywhere. Get over it and move. The haters have lost (Infact I would wager you have plenty of ea games you've purchased in the last 2 years)



    Ea haters == whine * click * buy
     
    MavericK

    MavericK Zero Cool

    I think the last EA game I purchased was BF3, and honestly I felt ripped off by that one.
     
    Brodaddy likes this.
    Brodaddy

    Brodaddy Guest

    Last EA game I bought was in fact battlefield 3 as well. I felt ripped off and it is the last one I will ever buy until they change their business model
     
    grambo

    grambo [H]ard|Gawd

    What was so bad about BF3? Launch had issues but the game was and is awesome... outside of Rush which is mediocre.
     
    lilbabycat

    lilbabycat 2[H]4U

    Well, the launch issues for one. Rampant hacking for first 6months, those who reported them on official forums (with video, links to clearly cheating accounts w/ impossible stats) were banned themselves for "naming and shaming", Rush being trash, the gunplay being worse than bc2, map selection initially was awful. Those are my reasons. I ended up playing PvZ:GW far more than BF3
     
    F.E.A.R.

    F.E.A.R. [H]ard|Gawd

    It better be a perfect game right from day 1 after the disaster BF was.
     
    FrEaKy

    FrEaKy [H] Movie and TV Show Review Guy

    Meh, wasn't a HUGE fan on SW: Battlefront, I didn't mind getting it a month or so ago for 50% off, I got 20 hours in, had to re-do my system for, reasons..... just haven't re-installed it, but I'm not butthurt about it.

    I will end up pre-ordering Battlefield 1, but the SW: BF2, I will probably wait for a bit as usual.
     
    Blade-Runner

    Blade-Runner 2[H]4U

    H-street likes this.
    jmilcher

    jmilcher [H]ardness Supreme

    So call of dooty with a sw skin
     
    H-street

    H-street [H]ardness Supreme

    MavericK

    MavericK Zero Cool

    That has me mildly interested.
     
    drklu

    drklu 2[H]4U

    Gotta test for the next BF some how
     
    DPI

    DPI Nitpick Police

    So original
     
    Brackle

    Brackle Old Timer

    TBH if it has no dedicated servers it will do poorly again. Maybe for consoles, but PC players want dedicated servers.

    And I am not talking about the bullshit dedicated servers BF1 has.
     
    Archaea likes this.
    Blade-Runner

    Blade-Runner 2[H]4U

    Yeah good luck with that, EA/DICE don't give a shit anymore about what PC players want.
     
    MavericK and Brackle like this.
    Sprayingmango

    Sprayingmango [H]ard|Gawd

    I've had Battlefront since launch and honestly...it's been a fun game. I don't understand what people are complaining about. It's a laser shooter so yes, you die fast. If you appreciate it for what it is then you'll have fun. The DLCs have expanded on it greatly and they've constantly added new characters from the SW universe. Looking forward to the next one!
     
    spaceman

    spaceman [H]ardForum Junkie

    Pfffffftt

    That is all.
     
    talk2troy

    talk2troy [H]ardness Supreme

    I bought this game @ 50% off ($26~30 I think) off for one reason - I wanted to ride the speeder bike in the redwoods / ewok forest.

    That was fun for about an hour, so I tried all the other stuff for about 30 minutes each & never touched it again...

    That one speeder bike level is - "Graphically one of the best games I've seen."
     
    MavericK likes this.
    MavericK

    MavericK Zero Cool

    Yeah, I actually picked it up on the last Origin sale just to check out some of the levels and SP stuff. I think I paid like $12 for it? It was really cheap.

    Same experience as you...played through the tutorial levels, messed around a bit and then haven't really touched it again. The game certainly is gorgeous, though.
     
    talk2troy likes this.
    Pringle

    Pringle 2[H]4U

    He's certainly not wrong, though.
     
    Blade-Runner likes this.
