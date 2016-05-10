Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (2017)

Separate names with a comma.
EA confirms new Star Wars Battlefront for 2017
Maybe we'll get a good game this time.
And I almost bought this game with the 60% off sale they were running on Origin over the weekend.
Ill wait to see if BattleFront 2 is an improvement on gameplay. With the 4 hour trial I got, it was getting a bit repetitive and boring.
Graphically its one of the best games I've seen though.
If anyone pre-orders this...I don't know what I'll do.
Probably just complain on the internet.
Hmm how is this going to work? The dlc for battlefront 1 isn't suppose to finish relaxin until next year
that's a fast turnaround...if they can add a single player story and tweak some of the gameplay elements then this could be a winner (same thing goes for Titanfall 2)...graphics were close to photo-realistic and the maps and Star Wars feel were spot on...
Probably the only way I would buy this is if it had an SP campaign and the ability to play PvE with bots like the previous games.
Battlefront is good to login to get your Star Wars on for a few matches then logoff and be good for the week.
I wouldn't try this game if it was Free
But I'm sure people are dumb enough to preorder the thing regardless.
The last Battlefront DLC is scheduled for early 2017. Episode 7 is scheduled for December 2017. Next Battlefront could easily release the last quarter of 2017 so EA will be alternating with this year Battlefield 1, next year Battlefront 2 but after Battlefield 1 I'm more interested in the next Mass Effect game.
Sometimes I think if EA shit in a box and sold it as the next big shooter, people would still buy it. Blows my mind people trust this company still
What really blows my mind is ever since I can remember (at least 2 decades now) we have had to hear this same parroted boring gripe against EA..
its time to give it a rest.. don't buy their games and move on. I love Battlefront and i'll pre-order and buy Battlefront in 2017 as well.. personally I can't wait
Last game was rather dull going from the beta. I suppose we knew it was coming, but I am interested in what other types of Star Wars games are in the works. Anything SP? Is this what Respawn is working on, or Visceral? I wonder what DICE LA is doing.
I put about 100hrs in doing this, had fun and felt like I got my money's worth. I haven't played since the DLC released since I did not buy the season pass. I knew going in this wouldn't be a game I'd play for hours every day, but I did end up playing it longer than I thought I would. It also helps that I'm a huge Star Wars fan boy and a sucker for anything Star Wars so there's a good chance I'll be buying the next game.
Well, there goes any incentive to buy Battlefront 1 on sale, especially with the continually dying population. Maybe for $10 or $20 with all DLC I will give it a shot, I did love the beta.
The time to give it a rest is when they stop doing it, IMO. It's not baseless whining, they keep pulling the same shit over and over.
With enough folks sharing your attitude, they'll have won.
EA has a lot of enmity on this messageboard. Not going to change anytime soon.
On PC you can't even get into a match on a Friday night...
I think after their last earning call of 4.39billion net dollars. Ea isn't going anywhere. Get over it and move. The haters have lost (Infact I would wager you have plenty of ea games you've purchased in the last 2 years)
Ea haters == whine * click * buy
I think the last EA game I purchased was BF3, and honestly I felt ripped off by that one.
Last EA game I bought was in fact battlefield 3 as well. I felt ripped off and it is the last one I will ever buy until they change their business model
What was so bad about BF3? Launch had issues but the game was and is awesome... outside of Rush which is mediocre.
Well, the launch issues for one. Rampant hacking for first 6months, those who reported them on official forums (with video, links to clearly cheating accounts w/ impossible stats) were banned themselves for "naming and shaming", Rush being trash, the gunplay being worse than bc2, map selection initially was awful. Those are my reasons. I ended up playing PvZ:GW far more than BF3
It better be a perfect game right from day 1 after the disaster BF was.
Meh, wasn't a HUGE fan on SW: Battlefront, I didn't mind getting it a month or so ago for 50% off, I got 20 hours in, had to re-do my system for, reasons..... just haven't re-installed it, but I'm not butthurt about it.
I will end up pre-ordering Battlefield 1, but the SW: BF2, I will probably wait for a bit as usual.
https://www.destructoid.com/star-wars-battlefront-2-will-span-multiple-eras-415962.phtml
Good news everyone, Battlefront is almost out of early access....but you still have to pay $120 if you want the latest beta client together with all the content! EA have a really money maker on their hands there.
So call of dooty with a sw skin
I'm in. Loved th blast game. Can't get enough!!
That has me mildly interested.
Gotta test for the next BF some how
So original
TBH if it has no dedicated servers it will do poorly again. Maybe for consoles, but PC players want dedicated servers.
And I am not talking about the bullshit dedicated servers BF1 has.
Yeah good luck with that, EA/DICE don't give a shit anymore about what PC players want.
I've had Battlefront since launch and honestly...it's been a fun game. I don't understand what people are complaining about. It's a laser shooter so yes, you die fast. If you appreciate it for what it is then you'll have fun. The DLCs have expanded on it greatly and they've constantly added new characters from the SW universe. Looking forward to the next one!
I bought this game @ 50% off ($26~30 I think) off for one reason - I wanted to ride the speeder bike in the redwoods / ewok forest.
That was fun for about an hour, so I tried all the other stuff for about 30 minutes each & never touched it again...
That one speeder bike level is - "Graphically one of the best games I've seen."
Yeah, I actually picked it up on the last Origin sale just to check out some of the levels and SP stuff. I think I paid like $12 for it? It was really cheap.
Same experience as you...played through the tutorial levels, messed around a bit and then haven't really touched it again. The game certainly is gorgeous, though.
He's certainly not wrong, though.