Star Citizen and Squadron 42 are still years from launch, CIG confirms

zamardii12
Shocked!
"MCV extrapolates that the formation of the new Manchester studio, which will bring the studio to over 1000 workers within five years, means that Star Citizen could be eyeballing a 2027 launch. Jones doesn’t exactly confirm that, but he does say that “by that time, [CIG] will be operating a very large MMORPG.”
https://massivelyop.com/2022/01/11/...on-42-are-still-many-years-away-cig-confirms/
