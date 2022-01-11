Star Citizen and Squadron 42 are still years from launch, CIG confirms

zamardii12 said:
Shocked!

"MCV extrapolates that the formation of the new Manchester studio, which will bring the studio to over 1000 workers within five years, means that Star Citizen could be eyeballing a 2027 launch. Jones doesn’t exactly confirm that, but he does say that “by that time, [CIG] will be operating a very large MMORPG.”

https://massivelyop.com/2022/01/11/...on-42-are-still-many-years-away-cig-confirms/
Click to expand...
I almost bought a ship+squadron 42 package a couple of years ago....almost.
 
Well you string them along long enough anything is possible lol, I login to see my ship every once in awhile to fly it around. So I guess Im the bigger sucker, I still want to see something.
 
So what engine will CIG pivot to before then? I'm sure their rendering engine will no longer looks so impressive by the time 2027 rolls around. As if the game will actually be ready at that point to begin with :ROFLMAO:
 
What's the difference between Bernie Madoff and Chris Roberts ?
-Bernie stole money from people that matter. [rimshot]

Its easier to feel bad for Kevin Bacon being taken by Bernie, then gamers being taken by Roberts. Both schemes are clearly scams in hindsight... but should hindsight on SC not have been engaged years ago. I mean there where people calling BS before he even got going with SC. Roberts is the biggest scammer to ever mascaraed as a game developer. I still say his only ever goal with SC was to get Cloud imperium bought out by some sucker like Microsoft. However its almost like the industry is on to him. I'm sure though any day those Angel investors he wrote about when he first asked for donations are going to come through and fund the games development, right ? lol
 
Months, years, decades, never what's the difference.

Seriously though, wasn't it said years ago that S42 was playable and nearly finished? I wonder what the story will change to when it's 2027 and neither game is released.
 
This game is actually a ton of fun. My cousin gave me a kickstarter account recently (i thought it was a scam too lol) and playing it changed my mind. The ship buying thing is still shady though, but the persistent universe has potential to be incredible if they ever finish it.
 
THRESHIN said:
Are they trying to upstage duke nukem forever here?
Click to expand...
3drealms only had so much money in the pot after their late 90s success stories (and they had THREE big-budget projects bleeding them dry over the next decade - none of which ever made enough money to pay a profit on their development hell!)

Chris already upstaged 3D Realms when he invented the Ship Sale - suddenly, your followers became a religious cult, willing to pay any price necessary to keep the lights on! This is so much easier than bleeding folks dry by creating multi-part games (the 3d Reams way) BECAUSE YOU NEVER HAVE TO SHIP ANYTHING EVEN REMOTELY FUNCTIONAL IN THAT NEW SHIP
 
THRESHIN said:
Are they trying to upstage duke nukem forever here?
Click to expand...
At least DNF didn't do a bait and switch.
"Oh you are getting a story driven space sim, a spiritual successor to Wing Commander" and after getting a few million dollars: "Oh we are actually doing an MMO" And then they kept lying about the originally promised game for years that it's only a few months from release.
 
