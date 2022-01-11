Star Citizen and Squadron 42 are still years from launch, CIG confirms

What's the difference between Bernie Madoff and Chris Roberts ?

-Bernie stole money from people that matter. [rimshot]



Its easier to feel bad for Kevin Bacon being taken by Bernie, then gamers being taken by Roberts. Both schemes are clearly scams in hindsight... but should hindsight on SC not have been engaged years ago. I mean there where people calling BS before he even got going with SC. Roberts is the biggest scammer to ever mascaraed as a game developer. I still say his only ever goal with SC was to get Cloud imperium bought out by some sucker like Microsoft. However its almost like the industry is on to him. I'm sure though any day those Angel investors he wrote about when he first asked for donations are going to come through and fund the games development, right ? lol