Stability of new Ryzen components?

S

Spirit_Retro

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 1, 2010
Messages
317
Hi guys,

Serious question here.

I've been using AMD since Thunderbird.

I am about to build a new machine. How is the stability and/or reliability of the new processors and boards in general? Anyone have any recommendations??

It would be nice to avoid any pitfalls since working from home is so important these days. Looking for recommendations based on *stability*. Won't be overclocking.

My 9590 rig ran for 6.5 years and just died after running 24/7 for years. So any comment would be helpful as I put the new system together....
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
17,805
I built my friend a 3900X with an Asus X570 TUF and 32GB of Corsair Vengence Pro ram 1 year ago and he hasn't had an issue at all.
He uses that machine 12-16 hours a day doing his graphic design, book layout, and photo and video editing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top