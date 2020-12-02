Stability of new Ryzen components?

Hi guys,



Serious question here.



I've been using AMD since Thunderbird.



I am about to build a new machine. How is the stability and/or reliability of the new processors and boards in general? Anyone have any recommendations??



It would be nice to avoid any pitfalls since working from home is so important these days. Looking for recommendations based on *stability*. Won't be overclocking.



My 9590 rig ran for 6.5 years and just died after running 24/7 for years. So any comment would be helpful as I put the new system together....