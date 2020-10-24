New ryzen 3 boards

I am interested in the new asus rog strix b550-xe and also the new asrock razer boards.



I found the msrp, 399, and release date, 1st or 2nd week of November, for the asus dark hero. But I can't find that information for the b550-xe.



Also I can't find any information on the razer boards besides there is a 550 taichi and possibly a 570. Which boards, when and for how much, I have no idea.



Has anyone else sleuthed out this information?