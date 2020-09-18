SSD Pricing Q4 2020

Hi all,



I'm holding off buying a bunch of SSDs and maybe some RAM modules due to the supposed decline in RAM pricing this coming Q4.



I've noticed RAM pricing already coming down, but waiting to see if I'll actually need the kit before pulling the trigger.



I've not paid attention to historical SSD pricing - but has it come down already? How much lower is it projected to go, for those who are following prices?



Looking at some 2TB Crucial MX500s or 860 EVO SATA to power a whitebox homelab.



Thanks! :]