SSD Not Recognized

Hey all, I am new here and hope to be able to contribute the online help you are providing. However, I have to start with a question:



I am running Windows 10 Pro (64 bit) on a home built computer. I just bought a WD Blue SSD 2 TB drive.



First, I removed my existing 500 GB Samsung 860 EVO SSD drive, so I would have an easily accessible open port. The computer did not recognize the "K" drive was gone, so I rebooted. All is cool now.



However, when I plugged in the WD Blue drive into the computer using the same proven connectors, the computer did not see the drive. No expected "ding," nothing. I rebooted the computer again, and still nothing. I went in Device Manager and Computer Manager, and they do not see the drive.



P.S. Now, I unplugged the WD Blue drive and re-connected the 860 EVO, and the machine does not see that drive either.



Ideas?