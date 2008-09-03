Spore out on Friday!

Played it last night for about 2 hours, got a carnivore through tide pool stage, straight on to land, and into the start of tribal stage.



Quite good fun, tidepool stage wasnt nearly as long as I'd hoped, with little customisation going on before leveling up and leaving.



Gameplay is pretty basic as a predator, bite and claw things lower level than you, build up a squad of creatures to beat the higher level stuff, rampage around for an hour, goto tribal stage.



So far the concept is interesting enough but the gameplay is a little boring and simple so far, it's also kind of easy when set on "normal" difficulty, other than getting owned a few times by un-dodgeable critters in the tidepool stage i've not really died since.



Collect parts to add, eat stuff, acomplish minor goals by eating 3 of one creature etc



I'll probably flirt with the game a little more and create a few more creatures one herbivore and do some social stuff to expand instead, then uninstall fairly quickly.



So far I'd give it



Gameplay 5/10 - very basic so far, easy to learn nothing much to really do

Audio 7/10 - basic sounds nothing particuarly fancy, does the job

Graphics 6/10 - basic, low res textures makes the game feel like it has no polish, nothing special at all



It's such a good concept but it's just a bit lacking in substance so far, maybe it will get hugely more complex but theres only really tribal stage and city stage left before you're simply hopping to other planets.