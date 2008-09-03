  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Spore out on Friday!

cant wait to pick mine up!...nice weekend gaming ahead.
 
friday here too, Massachusetts (usa), but maybe i can get a copy on ebay sooner.
 
Played it last night for about 2 hours, got a carnivore through tide pool stage, straight on to land, and into the start of tribal stage.

Quite good fun, tidepool stage wasnt nearly as long as I'd hoped, with little customisation going on before leveling up and leaving.

Gameplay is pretty basic as a predator, bite and claw things lower level than you, build up a squad of creatures to beat the higher level stuff, rampage around for an hour, goto tribal stage.

So far the concept is interesting enough but the gameplay is a little boring and simple so far, it's also kind of easy when set on "normal" difficulty, other than getting owned a few times by un-dodgeable critters in the tidepool stage i've not really died since.

Collect parts to add, eat stuff, acomplish minor goals by eating 3 of one creature etc

I'll probably flirt with the game a little more and create a few more creatures one herbivore and do some social stuff to expand instead, then uninstall fairly quickly.

So far I'd give it

Gameplay 5/10 - very basic so far, easy to learn nothing much to really do
Audio 7/10 - basic sounds nothing particuarly fancy, does the job
Graphics 6/10 - basic, low res textures makes the game feel like it has no polish, nothing special at all

It's such a good concept but it's just a bit lacking in substance so far, maybe it will get hugely more complex but theres only really tribal stage and city stage left before you're simply hopping to other planets.
 
For those of you that are getting it on Friday, which store are you purchasing it from?
 
I'm up to the space stage.
One word: Disappointment.

I don't want to go into details, but let's just say the game is pretty terrible.
It feels like Pokemon and Black & White mini-games all put together in congruence to form one game.

btw it took me a meager three hours to reach space exploration. Yeah.
Game uninstalled.

P.S.
F*** You, EA Games.
How many years have we been waiting for this game? HOW MANY?!
 
I played this for a bit. I can really see fans of The Sims loving this game. The biggest part of the game is building your creature and stuff, but to me those things are BOOOOORRRRRRINNNNGGGGG. Id rather play the game than customize my look. Also, the actual options are very limited. I mean you can make the creature look however you want but the abilities are very linear. There is a definite best setup for whatever you are doing.

The game feels really weird. It is like they had all these great ideas and just didnt know how to put them all together or didnt take the time needed to make each part of the game worthwhile. Maybe that is a bit harsh. I think the more accurate summary would be, the part of the game I dont care about is really polished and the part of the game I want to play is very basic and unsatisfying in comparison.
 
I'm actually looking forward the the customization portion. I like sharing my creations though, so I wish there were actual multiplayer options... maybe we'll see that in one of the dozen inevitable expansions. :p
 
An MMO based on Spore would be awesome, with overall a universe like the EVE one, but customised down to the last planet and you get dumped on a random one and can evolve along side other players, would need a tick of maybe 6 hours and all mini games done inbetween that time effect your races progress.

Then you could have large meta game wars across planets, solar systems and the galaxy (or many galaxies)
 
Spore or Bore?! I can't get excited about this game, I think it may only appeal to people that like Sim City and The Sims.
 
I love Sim City 2000 and I was a big fan of The Sims, but Spore doesn't appeal to me from either of those fronts.
 
haha oh man this sort of thing was always in the back of my mind but i never figured it would actually happen. maybe i was just in denial. Oh well, I'll probably still buy it but i guess tales of vesperia, infinite undescovery, and mercs 2 will keep me busy for awhile.
 
I know that bashing ea is an internet favorite pastime and such, but its hardly their fault on this one. This game has been in development forever and after ea bought the development house out they really seemed to give them all the time they needed.

Now granted, I haven't...acquired...the game like many on the internet already, but the complaints seem to be about somewhat fundamental parts of the game design in that the focus is on the conceptual, procedural aspects of the game and not the gameplay itself, which in turn came out boring. From the videos I saw of wright showing the game off this is hardly unpredictable and quite frankly I don't see a couple extra months changing things. I think the developers got caught up in their own idealistic design and forgot that gamers aren't entertained by it.
 
Ive gone from 'must buy' to 'hold that purchase'.

It sounds like the game is almost living off its own hype and pre-availability reputation. Reading some of the user reviews Im getting the general impression of little substance, quick and linear game play with average sound and graphics. Good initial concept it maybe, but it sounds like it didnt actually break out of the box into a life simulator with added fun!

Shame. Will wait for official demo or review. Gutted.
 
Why is it that all the games I want to succeed end up sucking?

Read: Black and White 2.
 
well the gameplay is all in the creature creation. I've only gotten to the second stage (walking arnd on lnad). cell stage: just like Flow, walking around on land stage: just what it sounds like, walking around and dancing or singing or killing other creatures by pressing buttons and whatnot. if you enjoy collecting new 'upgrades' and exploring the land then its pretty fun but just feels as if its lacking a little something. loading times are good though heh
 
The problem its nothing like what was originally shown on it's initial showing.

Things like adding the verbs together like eating moving which drags the body, theres none of that in game that I've found. City building is fairly simple and basic, same as tribal advancement, its just conquer several tribes and earn some buildings and thats about it.

It's just amazingly shalow :/
 
It is but im having a great time :p
I like how u slowly collect upgrades and u can use them on meaningfull ways

On the time line it looks like actual evolution as i added stuff slowly... intresting to see how a small cell became a reptile centaur :p

Only on tribal stage, but loving it so far
 
Exactly. EA has probably given Wil Wright more leeway and creative freedom than most game developers get.
 
I thought this game wasn't due until Q1 2009? I must have missed out again. Sure looks like it's going to be an interesting concept though.
 
I think its out in EU on Friday. USA = Sunday. Probably really monday that you can get it.
 
I've been a fan of the concept of Spore for some time now. What can I say, I love god games.

I have no doubts that this won't be much of a challenge. It looks rather simple, but I'm sure I'll get some enjoyment out of it. Hell, if I can spend $500+ on a video card, I can spend $50 on a game I've been following for quite some time.

Granted, it's not Populous or Sim City, but I guess it's close enough. It will hopefully tide me over until CIties XL and Colonization come out.
 
it looks kinda "neat" but theres really no way im spending more than 20 bucks on this game.. so i dont mind waiting a long time to check it out... doesn't look like i'll be missing much anyway
 
i was able to buy it at my local futureshop yesterday!

Ill have to say its a neat game. Its not made for only the hardcore gamers, its made for all! The simple approach they used is great and fit perfectly the game. I am only on the second stage of my first beast and im having a lot of fun. If you played an MMO in the past 10 years you will understand the UI easily.

I am glad i bought this game. I do hate EA for some personnal reason ( like the destruction of trauma studios ) but i do like the developper of spore!
 
the game is fun.

and, it runs well on my p4 system with my 9800pro. I'm a carnivore (thought about evolving into an omnivore, but I have some kind of primal urge to kill all the time :) )
 
I'll have it when I get home from work to play some while I have 2 days off.

I'll pick up the game formally on Sunday so I get my bonus DVDs and Books :)
 
I normally don't play these types of games because I get bored easily.....but wow. Spore is a really well done game.

Graphics are great, controls are a lot better then I would have expected. Even uses WASD controls. The only problem I have is making allies......for the 3 hours I've played the game I've wiped out 12+ species. I just can't seam to make friends.

I will go out and buy the game when it comes out. If there was a demo I guarantee it would sell more copies then it will come release.
 
Hahaha, I can't seem to make allies either. I sing, I dance, and can't make any friends. I've been playing cat and mouse with other creatures; pester them, and make em follow me back home for total destruction :)

So far lots of FUN! :)
 
It's pretty fun so far. Only gotten to the second stage, I can see where it can get repetitive though. The sheer amount of customization is fun though. Seems like forcing AA/AF works for me, makes the textures a bit more tolerable. A lot of glitching in the form of partially falling through the ground though so far.

I wish there would have been an ocean stage.
 
Whoa! I've been so caught up with other stuff going on lately I didn't realize Spore was this close to being released. Thanks OP!
 
I agree, I'm in the same boat. This game really doesn't interest me at all.....I'm not saying that I think it'll suck, it's a bad concept, etc. (I think it's actually pretty cool and a neat concept) but I really don't have much desire to play it. I think the Sims is pointless and I never liked Sim City so I'm sure that plays a part in how I feel about Spore, lol. There are plenty of games this Fall that I'm looking forward to playing more than Spore. Maybe somewhere down the road I'll pick it up but it's not a "must have" for me at the moment.
 
I found it pretty fun.


I'm up to basic tribal stage and it's not too bad. Will see how it goes from here later.
 
