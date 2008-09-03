Spore out on Friday!

harsaphes
Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
- Joined
- Aug 29, 2005
- Messages
- 5,333
cant wait to pick mine up!...nice weekend gaming ahead.
I'm up to the space stage.
One word: Disappointment.
I don't want to go into details, but let's just say the game is pretty terrible.
It feels like Pokemon and Black & White mini-games all put together in congruence to form one game.
btw it took me a meager three hours to reach space exploration. Yeah.
Game uninstalled.
P.S.
F*** You, EA Games.
How many years have we been waiting for this game? HOW MANY?!
Everywhere I look says Sunday.For those of you that are getting it on Friday, which store are you purchasing it from?
I know that bashing ea is an internet favorite pastime and such, but its hardly their fault on this one. This game has been in development forever and after ea bought the development house out they really seemed to give them all the time they needed.
for the 3 hours I've played the game I've wiped out 12+ species. I just can't seam to make friends.
Graphics are great, controls are a lot better then I would have expected. Even uses WASD controls. The only problem I have is making allies......for the 3 hours I've played the game I've wiped out 12+ species. I just can't seam to make friends.
Spore or Bore?! I can't get excited about this game, I think it may only appeal to people that like Sim City and The Sims.