I really like how the game handles side-activities. They're unlocked during story missions, as with most open-world games, but they don't overwhelm you with them. They'll unlock a couple, then you'll have a couple story missions that advance the main plot, then a couple missions will unlock side-activities, and so on. Unless you're running through a bunch of story missions at once the map shouldn't feel overwhelmed with side stuff. So far, each side-activity hasn't had too many things littering the map. Seems like some side stuff has more in certain areas of the city than others, which makes sense given what they are and those areas. Even the tower equivalent stuff wasn't too jam packed.



Combat and stuff are still really fun. Game does seem to lack in terms of skill upgrade options though and it seems like you will be able to unlock all of them pretty easily, even without the 5 bonus points from pre-ordering. The rest of the unlocks seem varied enough though. Each gadget has upgrades to them and it does look like there are a good number of suits in the game, along with little suit mods you can upgrade to give different bonuses. If you like collecting trophies looks like this one will be easy to Platinum. There are no difficulty based trophies and all of them can be unlocked in one playthrough.