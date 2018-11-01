Spellbreak

Gawd
Has anyone heard of / checked out this game yet?

We’re building a new battle royale RPG featuring epic magic combat. Weave spectacular spell combinations and craft strategic builds in your quest for survival!
https://playspellbreak.com/


I signed up for pre-alpha late last week when I initially heard about it and got an invite last night. Only had the time to play one match, but pretty neat take on battle royale.
 
That looks really nice cel shaded gfx but it's not a Nintendo Switch game.
I wish this was a MMO instead of a battle royale game.
 
It's alright. But I feel that it's going to have teens primarily making up its Playerbase due to its art style.
 
Yeah its interesting. Have only played around 4 matches. Cool concept, but I think my patience with battle Royale games is growing thin.
 
Spellbreak 11_7_2020 11_24_11 AM.jpg
Spellbreak 11_7_2020 11_22_11 AM.png


Fun game didn't think I would like it but it beats other BR games I played in the past.
FTP on Epic launcher the storm cloud killed me the 1st time around wasn't sure how to escape it.
 
