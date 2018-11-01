Spellbreak

Has anyone heard of / checked out this game yet?
https://playspellbreak.com/
I signed up for pre-alpha late last week when I initially heard about it and got an invite last night. Only had the time to play one match, but pretty neat take on battle royale.
We’re building a new battle royale RPG featuring epic magic combat. Weave spectacular spell combinations and craft strategic builds in your quest for survival!
https://playspellbreak.com/
I signed up for pre-alpha late last week when I initially heard about it and got an invite last night. Only had the time to play one match, but pretty neat take on battle royale.