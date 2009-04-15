Speaker and Headphone Rigs Picture Thread

heres my current speaker/htpc setup... its a set of KRK ST6's and a KRK Rokit10S...moar info: the ST6's are being driven by the McIntosh 2105 which is hooked up to the McIntosh C26 preamp... the DAC is the Behringer DEQ2496 (which I installed a ZAP Filter in - night and day difference from stock) which is hooked up via optical to the Marantz SR7001 and everything (HTPC/BluRay player) is hooked up to the Marantz via HDMI which also goes to the TV via HDMI... the subwoofer is hooked up to the L+R "center" output of the C26The McIntosh MC4000 on the wall is hooked up to the 5 channel output of the Marantz when I want to do surround i move around some wires and it drives the two ST6's, the Klipsch in the center, and a pair JBL Control 1's in the rear...but i rarely bother with the whole surround thing since the DACs in the Marantz dont really sound very good