Speaker and Headphone Rigs Picture Thread

magnetik

Since the original threads were a little dated, I think it's about time to post a new thread. I also think it's a good idea to consolidate the two threads and have a separate discussions thread.

Post Your Speaker and Headphone Rig's
RULES:
1. If you want to comment, YOU MUST POST A PICTURE. QUOTING SOMEONE ELSES PICTURE DOESN'T COUNT

[DISCUSSION THREAD HERE] <--- quote and talk all you want in the discussion thread. The object is to keep the picture thread flowing and not littered with quoted pics, o/t chit chat, and red x's.

2. It has to be a pic of "YOUR" rig. Follow general [H] rules on posting. (hotlinked images etc will not be tolerated)

3. Large images are a good thing for picture threads, unless they are HUGE like 2560x1600. Let's keep the size reasonable but don't whine about 1280x1024 images. If you do whine, you MUST post a picture.
The only exception to large images is if your host is horribly slow, for those I will kill the image tag if it slows the page from loading. The link will be preserved though.

4. You have to read the rules.

Here's how I usually get better pictures: ymmv

1. USE A TRIPOD.
2. Try not to use a flash if possible and mess with the aperature settings instead (possible with tripod)
3. Have good lighting
4. Try not to use your cell phone or webcam for a camera.
 
I don't have any current ones yet so I am reserving this spot... here's a couple older pics.

main rig:


bedroom rig:


MisterX pimeta portable dual 9v:


MisterX PPA v2 w/ most of the upgrades



Beyer Dynamic DT770's (recabled)


DIY Adire Tempest 15" w/ 250w Parts Express plate amp
Build Log
 
skyline889

Here's my budget college rig:



And an old picture of my home rig:



Specs in signature.
 
bmartin

Sorry for the crappy pics, but this is in a temporary location until the office is done (1 month) so I don't feel the need to go all out.







Denon AVR1602
Klipsch KSW10 (I think)
Mirage Nanosat 5.1 (using as 2.1 for now)
Firestone audio FubarIII with Supplier
Beyerdynamic DT770 headphones (250ohm)
Sennheiser HD485 for Ipod @ work
 
Leman

There's not much to show for my setup, since its mainly my headphones to my computer. Unless I'm downstairs at the HT setup, in which case its just plugged into a half decent receiver. Not really worth posting.

I hereby claim the first post to have a pair of Audiotechnica headphones.

 
Retronym

I don't have any current ones yet so I am reserving this spot... here's an older pic.



 
Blind Man

my rig (..had to use flash lighting is terrible in the basement) and yeah those are some random plastic drawers i'm using for speaker stands. woot
 
devil_trigger

Heres my current complete stereo setup now for my computer, just got my Energy RC-10 bookshelves in a couple weeks ago to complete it. It consists of a Harman/Kardon HK 3485 Stereo receiver thats rated for 150 watts per channel into 4 Ohms which the Energys are rated for 150 watts into 4 Ohms so it works out perfect. Its also paired with a 12" 400-watt Infinity subwoofer when I want some intense bass. The speakers are still in their break-in period but they already sound amazing and put out respectable bass for bookshelves. The speakers have 14 gauge wire running to them but bare ends for now, probably going to get some spade connectors soon. Anyway heres the pics:







 
defaultluser

Even though my system is nothing special, I'll post it. My cheap speaker stands are completely awesome!



Creative Audigy and Mac Mini on-board out to MAUDIO AV-40 monitors (yup, you spotted two computers).

Headphones are Allesandro MS-1.

And yes, I use a CRT. I'll lose the CRT the day it dies (or some company releases affordable OLED screens).
 
p997tt

Here is my setup. Specs are in my signature. The speakers are TDK Tremor S80, I use them mainly for watching youtube and for most of my gaming.



 
Wraithetc

Onkyo HTIB + Onkyo 606

Sennheiser 650 + Beyerdynamic pro 80 dt770

Ps3 / 360 and Computer

Macbook unibody
 
Dexter Morgan

Here's my... well, let's say 'extremely low-budget' setup... First, the "digital section", my PC, combined with a vintage Sony TA-515 stereo amp, and Rogers LS2a/II speakers, behind the monitor, there's a Mission 70c1 center, powered by an Onkyo ES 600 pro:


And the analog rig: a pair of Technics SL 1210 MKII turntables, Ortofon Concorde DJ S pick-ups, Numark DXM-01 mixer, and a pair of Gale 4i SE speakers, the control monitor next to the turntable is home made by Yours truly...
 
Fud

^^^nice little setup there buddy...is that a giant mr bean pic..???

Make this legal...little out of date. btw i live all the krks on here!

 
fibroptikl

Shuttle SD39P2 Onboard Realtek S/PDIF --> JBL LSR4328p (L) --> JBL LSR43286p (R) --> JBL LSR4312sp.

 
corry29

how come the last couple of pictures uploaded by others won't show up on my browser?
 
kniah

Here's my sub $100 audio setup :D

Modded X-Fi Fatal1ty FPS w/ LM4562 opamp (X-Fi=$55 used, LM4562=free sample!)
JVC HA-RX700 w/ TopPop mod ($34 shipped)



 
Audiochris

Just moved to a new place and I haven't had a chance to put the rear speakers up yet. Anyway, this is the system in my bedroom. AppleTV, XBOX360, and a mini DVI adapter so I can plug my laptop in and watch Hulu.

Pioneer VSX-D814
JBL Control 1's for front and rear
JBL Control Now for center channel
JBL Venue Series 10" sub
 
AnimeMan

My headphones, Grado SR-325i's (goldies), Sennheiser 650HD's, and Grado RS-1's, My Zero dac, and Little Dot MKIII tube amp.







Headphone orgy
 
robbiekhan

I just picked up a pair of CX500s and really like them, bass is deep but not boomy, just how I like it.

Pink noising for the next few weeks to be burned in. They need 168hrs



And as for my other cans and speakers:

HD555:



MS Avant 914i:

(now in walnut though)

Sitting on:
 
jason str

Things guaranteed piss of your neighbors.

AnimeMan nice Grados those are some sweet cans.

I had to install bucking magnets on the Chorus 2's to keep the magnets from sucking the T.V. screen to the sides.

 
kniff

I've posted it before but figured i could up it again since it's a new thread..




Setup =

XTZ 99.36 floor speakers
HK 3490 stereo amp
XTZ 99 W12 400W sub
Supra Rondo 4x2.5mm speakercable

Got some shrinkcable and a nylon-sock (?) to make my wiring look a bit better, here's before & after.

before


nylon "sock" attached


Done!

 
c10

Ouch. Pretty tough act to follow. I'm up for it though :cool:

Got my new 5.0 Rocket RS850's in... The subwoofer is still being made by eD.

Here are some pictures taken mid-install. More to come as the week progresses.








 
lkiller1231

Retro...

An old Pioneer SX-424


And of course, the speaker. (Sorry, it's only the macro)
It's an old speaker made by "Sound Research Labs". It's AWESOME. But I have no clue what's "Sound Research Labs." Well, it's my dads.. Tell me if you know what it is :D
 
ih8tspam

Some sweet setups. Here's mine.

This is my bedroom. I wired it for 7.1 surround sound (my family room is wired for 7.2, but I haven't gotten around to installing it yet, and the dedicated home theater room in my house is a LONG ways off).

PSB speakers all around, Pioneer 50" plasma, Denon receiver & DVD player

Martin Logan sub

PSB surrounds


Photo of some of the equipment boxes
 
ih8tspam

My office.

Altec Lansing ATP3s for the desktop (I also replaced the 22" Samsung monitor, in case you were wondering)

Old school Sony receiver and Insignia speakers for casual listening

I love the built-in graphic EQ and the multi-function backlit buttons on the receiver :D
 
FLECOM

im an addict... but now im evolving my speaker rig... so gotta take pics of that :)

 
crazyjeeper

Here is my humble speaker setup.

The stereo is a 1998 vintage Aiwa CX-NA909 I picked up for 25 bucks a couple of years ago. Best 25 bucks I've ever spent :D





Yes my wiring is messy.
 
FLECOM

heres my current speaker/htpc setup... its a set of KRK ST6's and a KRK Rokit10S...









moar info: the ST6's are being driven by the McIntosh 2105 which is hooked up to the McIntosh C26 preamp... the DAC is the Behringer DEQ2496 (which I installed a ZAP Filter in - night and day difference from stock) which is hooked up via optical to the Marantz SR7001 and everything (HTPC/BluRay player) is hooked up to the Marantz via HDMI which also goes to the TV via HDMI... the subwoofer is hooked up to the L+R "center" output of the C26

The McIntosh MC4000 on the wall is hooked up to the 5 channel output of the Marantz when I want to do surround i move around some wires and it drives the two ST6's, the Klipsch in the center, and a pair JBL Control 1's in the rear...

but i rarely bother with the whole surround thing since the DACs in the Marantz dont really sound very good
 
Zenshi

Compared to everyone's setups, my system is quite sad. But for me, I am very happy with my new sub (Hsu STF 1).. :D


 
