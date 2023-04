alxlwson said: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/rtx-2080-ti-dying-from-gpu-sag



Looks like 2x00 and 3x00 are dying from sag, creating space invader artifacts.



I wonder if this was the original case? Looks like 2x00 and 3x00 are dying from sag, creating space invader artifacts.I wonder if this was the original case? Click to expand...

No the original was a batch of bad memory caused by some tainted chemicals. It t was believed but never proven to be a case of industrial sabotage. It only affected Taiwanese supply and happened just as China was ramping up a campaign of “our facilities are just as good, cheaper, and more reliable” advertisements to various industries.