Space Hulk: Deathwing

B

Blade-Runner

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 25, 2013
Messages
3,498
http://spacehulk-deathwing.com/

http://www.dsogaming.com/videotrail...on-shooter-powered-by-unreal-engine-4-teased/

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Nr1zMtEsJQ

Focus Home Interactive today unveiled Space Hulk: Deathwing for the first time through a first teaser of the game. Space Hulk: Deathwing is a First-Person Shooter experience of Games Workshops classic Space Hulk boardgame set in the universe of Warhammer 40,000, developed on Unreal Engine 4 by Streum On Studio, the team behind E.Y.E: Divine Cybermancy.

Published by Focus Home Interactive and co-produced by Cyanide Studio, Space Hulk: Deathwing offers players the chance to experience a desperate battle against Genestealers in the claustrophobic tunnels of a Space Hulk, as they will gain skills, new abilities and new equipment thanks to experience earned during perilous missions.
Space Hulks drift along the currents of the Warp, the immaterial dimension of Chaos. Made up of gigantic mangled asteroids, derelict ship wrecks and other spatial debris, they sometimes grow to the size of a moon and often contain treasured and ancient lost technologies. However, they are ripe with danger including infestations of the lethal Genestealers.

Players take on the role of a Space Marine from one of the most secret and most feared Space Marine Companies: the Deathwing from the Dark Angels. Strap on your Terminator armour and equip the emblematic weaponry of the Space Marines to overcome the threats awaiting you in the Space Hulk. As a Librarian, you will also master the destructive powers of the Psykers. Your skills and performance in battle grant you Fervor Points, to spend on 4 skill trees allowing you to improve your abilities, unlock new powers, access powerful relics and devastating new weapons.
Click to expand...
 
horse

horse

Gawd
Joined
Mar 22, 2006
Messages
638
One thing Space Marine seemed to be missing was Terminators. I'm not sure about this though as it seems predictably monotonous, with nothing but hallway after hallway. A rail shooter to be sure. I guess it's wait and see though.
 
Last edited:
P

PanzerBoxb

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 12, 2004
Messages
2,104
Oh, if done right, a Space Hulk FPS could be glorious. However, based on the quality of that teaser and that horrible board-game port that was just released, I just can't hold out much hope.
 
CrimsonKnight13

CrimsonKnight13

Lord Stabington of [H]ard|Fortress
Joined
Jan 8, 2008
Messages
7,387
Anything WH40K gets me excited though I'm skeptical about a proper FPS actually happening w/o fans finding it severly wanting.
 
W

WorldExclusive

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 26, 2009
Messages
11,125
Tight...tight....tight..tight tight

The only WH40K game I was ever interested into and loved was Space Marine.
Give me more of that.
 
Lateralus

Lateralus

More [H]uman than Human
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
16,140
Anybody remember the old Space Hulk FPS, Vengeance of the Blood Angels?



It was released for 3DO and later ported to PC, PlayStation and Saturn. I had the 3DO version and played it a ton with a buddy of mine. I remember it being very fun, and very difficult at times. There was another Space Hulk game before that one, but I didn't play it. Apparently reviewers noted that it was both difficult and scary. :p

Anyway, if this is a jazzed up/improved VotBA then I'll be very interested. I thought about getting the last Space Hulk game, but I wasn't sure if I'd dig the gameplay. My buddy, 20 years later, got it and was kinda "meh" about it compared to the FPS we first played.
 
B

Blue_Scholar

Gawd
Joined
Oct 6, 2011
Messages
752
Yes I had this game on my 3DO, I enjoyed it and I was completely unaware of the 40K universe. Not long after that I moved to Australia (where Warhammer is more popular than it is in America, at least at that time, probably still is), there in Oz I happened upon a Games Workshop at the Westfield shopping center in Chatswood, just outside of Sydney, and I was like "wait a minute, I know what this is!" a walked out of there with a 2nd Edition starter box with rulebooks etc. and had a steady enjoyment of modelling and playing the REAL game for a good decade and a half.

Good memories.
 
SPARTAN VI

SPARTAN VI

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 12, 2004
Messages
7,808
I'm a budding WH40k fan, just not into the whole tabletop game itself. Own and painted the 3rd ed boardgame (link and link) Super stoked for this.
 
modi123

modi123

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 6, 2006
Messages
6,000
Ha.. maybe I should dig out the ol' board game from the basement.
 
D

DWolvin

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 13, 2002
Messages
2,445
Looking really interesting. I like how they seem to be grasping the hopeless feel of a wave of genestealers hitting a room / your squad. And as much as I HATE the weapon jam mechanism, it's true to WH40K.
 
MavericK

MavericK

Zero Cool
Joined
Sep 2, 2004
Messages
30,401
Looks cool but so far the gameplay seems kind of L4D-ish...just hoards of the same enemies over and over. I wonder if there's much (if any) story.

Also, the framerate in some of those trailers looks real bad. Hopefully just optimization stuff that can be ironed out before release.
 
M

MorgothPl

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 13, 2008
Messages
3,020
Game release day has been set on 9th Dec. Preorder gets you discount and early access to tutorial and one of the missions.
 
P

PanzerBoxb

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 12, 2004
Messages
2,104
It's not automatic access to the beta. You have to register and submit for the beta and they randomly choose participants. However...I have been unable to get their form to submit with any browser.

[EDIT: Ah, just did a debug and saw that it IS getting submitted but their server is returning a 500 error on the backend. Lovely.]
 
M

MorgothPl

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 13, 2008
Messages
3,020
After seeing that video, I'm less convinced. Genestealers look a bit too stupid, and even if they attacked in hordes, they were quite intelligent, especially when driven by their patriarch, and I do believe that on that size of space hulk, there is at least one patriarch. They were also able to easily rip through power armour, even if it's terminator armour. Also I know, that it's YT video, but the graphics looks nowhere good as the trailer looked.... so far, no way, I'm going to preorder this. "Hope is first step on the road to disappointment" :)
 
C

chili dog

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 23, 2014
Messages
233
This looks fun but only for coop. Playing through it all in singleplayer looks like it would be a slog, but in coop it looks like it could be lots of fun.

The company that's making this made E.Y.E. Divine Cybermancy, which allowed up to 32 player coop I believe. It seemed like their philosophy was that even though playing the game like that would be a complete mess, they wanted to let the players have the freedom to play like that if they want. I wonder if they're going do that with this one
 
P

PanzerBoxb

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 12, 2004
Messages
2,104
I agree that video is not all that enticing and the gameplay looks like it could get repetitive fairly quickly but I'll still play it for two reasons.

1) I didn't pay for it. :D
2) Playing coop with friends who are also 40K fans.
 
P

PanzerBoxb

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 12, 2004
Messages
2,104
They need to branch out and make a full feature film because their style sure beats that Ultramarine movie that came out.
 
D

DWolvin

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 13, 2002
Messages
2,445
Eh, I'll just hope this is good. Don't want to get greedy, that brings chaos.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
16,021
I just asked on the Steam forums if this game will be as good as Warhammer the Eternal Crusade people regret buying that game.
So I wonder how popular this game will be is my biggest concern. Plus it's only on sale on steam for another 18 minutes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top