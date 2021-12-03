Sony working on subscription retro service

Lakados said: but PS2 and PS3 emulation for large swaths of the library isn't there yet and requires some decently powerful equipment... Click to expand...

Kind of off the rails but.. I've been content with ps2 compatibility on pcsx2 for over a decade now.there are literally only 10-30 games that aren't playable from start to finish as far as I can tell.. most of the bugs are caused by hardware rendering / upscaling. The only issues I ever see in software mode are some minor interlacing issues. The vast majority of games also run perfectly fine on an overclocked Q6600 (about to celebrate it's 15th birthday), or on bone stock sandy bridge era cpus. So that said, any cheap computer works perfectly fine to emulate a ps2 IMHO.PS3 is another story..PS1 emulation has been perfect since most of today's gamers were in diapers, so this is just another attempt from Sony to cash in, rather than just give us the backwards compatibility we demand. Microsoft seems to at least have been TRYING to give us backwards compatibility with the xenon chip since the beginning of xbox one.