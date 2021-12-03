Sony working on subscription retro service

My advice would be to learn how to use emulators and not pay Sony for a subscription. What a rip off. You can find original Playstation, PS2 ect games really cheap now days.
 
My advice would be to learn how to use emulators and not pay Sony for a subscription. What a rip off. You can find original Playstation, PS2 ect games really cheap now days.
Maybe but PS2 and PS3 emulation for large swaths of the library isn't there yet and requires some decently powerful equipment, depending on the pricing it may just not be feasible for lots of people. But yeah loving my Pi Zero W 2 in the GPI case and my N2+
 
Trying to get in on some of that Steam Deck action.

Something tells me emulator support on that guy's going to be unchained.
 
but PS2 and PS3 emulation for large swaths of the library isn't there yet and requires some decently powerful equipment...
Kind of off the rails but.. I've been content with ps2 compatibility on pcsx2 for over a decade now.

https://pcsx2.net/compatibility-list.html

there are literally only 10-30 games that aren't playable from start to finish as far as I can tell.. most of the bugs are caused by hardware rendering / upscaling. The only issues I ever see in software mode are some minor interlacing issues. The vast majority of games also run perfectly fine on an overclocked Q6600 (about to celebrate it's 15th birthday), or on bone stock sandy bridge era cpus. So that said, any cheap computer works perfectly fine to emulate a ps2 IMHO.

PS3 is another story..

PS1 emulation has been perfect since most of today's gamers were in diapers, so this is just another attempt from Sony to cash in, rather than just give us the backwards compatibility we demand. Microsoft seems to at least have been TRYING to give us backwards compatibility with the xenon chip since the beginning of xbox one.
 
