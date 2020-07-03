Sony GDM FW900 Help - Potential deffect of the monitor. Any Info is appreciated.

Hey there, I hope you're well. Thanks for checking out my post, I appreciate it .
I let this slide for some time, but as you can see, on the 3 pictures I took, there is a shadow going to the right of anything distinct on screen.
Is this a deffect ? If so, does anyone know anything about it, and what could I do to fix it ?
I let this slide for some time, but as you can see, on the 3 pictures I took, there is a shadow going to the right of anything distinct on screen.
Is this a deffect ? If so, does anyone know anything about it, and what could I do to fix it ?
Attachments
-
29.1 KB Views: 0
-
16.4 KB Views: 0
-
16.1 KB Views: 0
Last edited: