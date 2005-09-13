24" Widescreen CRT (FW900) From Ebay arrived,Comments.

Happy Hopping said:

I bought a Sony 21" used for $125, returned under the 30 days full refund rule. I'm glad I did. That was my 3rd Sony w/ the first 2 last far less than the monitor should have give me. First one is only 6 years w/ a $840 repair bill that extend insurance paid for. Second one is a HP OEM only last 3 mth. The 3rd one (and definitely the last Sony I've ever touch) is used, so the problem is the trinitron gun after x no. of years, become out of focus, and the image is blur.



I won't pay $100 for this 24". The problem is much worse than 21". Because it is WIDE screen, it is much harder for the trinitron gun to focus correctly around the area off the center. As years go by, the gun out of focus problem became much worse at the area off the center.



So you can see (or you'll see, I guarantee it) a blur image around the area not close to the center, and it is very hard on your eye as I have experience it w/ my 21".

