SOB! EVGA 850 G2 woes

I purchased a used EVGA 850 G2 about a month ago (mint) and installed it in a new build. Works great. Today, the computer won't turn on. Upon pressing the power button, the MOBO lights flick on for a split second, then nothing. I hooked a little 500w EVGA BR up temporarily, and it fired right up. Lovely.

Now, I bought with confidence because of EVGA's warranty that I've read so many great things about. Even back when shopping for a 1080 Ti used about a year ago, everyone raved about EVGA's warranty. Well, I went to their RMA site and it says I have to be the original purchaser, provide an original invoice, and then they will issue me an RMA. Did EVGA change their RMA policy? Am I screwed?

Thanks for any input.
 
AFAIK, they changed it early in 2019 for video cards. I'd imagine that they also changed for PSU's around the same time. Any chance you can get the invoice from the seller?
 
0% chance. Was on Facebook marketplace, and after a transaction and the seller closing the listing, the messages disappear. I already looked.

I hate their RMA process. It says to contact them via e-mail at support@evga.com. Ummm, then what? I put a bunch of information in the e-mail like name, serial number etc. You'd think, in late 2019, they'd have an online form where you enter information, then that info gets sent to them in a database, or even an e-mail. Nope, just a blank e-mail and type whatever. Unreal.

Wish me luck!
 
Call them or go to their forum and post your thread there. One of the mods will get you in contact with an rma associate. If they cant get you squared away no one can.
 
