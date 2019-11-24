SOB! EVGA 850 G2 woes

I purchased a used EVGA 850 G2 about a month ago (mint) and installed it in a new build. Works great. Today, the computer won't turn on. Upon pressing the power button, the MOBO lights flick on for a split second, then nothing. I hooked a little 500w EVGA BR up temporarily, and it fired right up. Lovely.



Now, I bought with confidence because of EVGA's warranty that I've read so many great things about. Even back when shopping for a 1080 Ti used about a year ago, everyone raved about EVGA's warranty. Well, I went to their RMA site and it says I have to be the original purchaser, provide an original invoice, and then they will issue me an RMA. Did EVGA change their RMA policy? Am I screwed?



Thanks for any input.