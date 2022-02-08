So I may have gotten an unwanted crypto miner

Task manager and the radeon app show zero activity on radeon

GPU-z reports 100% activity on the radeon

Lots of heat coming out, fan noise etc.

GPU much higher temp than CPU (they are connected with heat pipe)

My foray into crypto may have had an unwanted consequence. I'm seeing high levels of GPU load when not running any miner. I'm asking you guys because of your knowledge of miners, but also of GPU behavior.This is a laptop and I'm only ever using the HD530 integrated video. The Radeon R360 / W5130 (?) is never used. I tried using two miners on that: nicehash quick miner and Phoenix miner (the latest, verified with hash). NH rejected the 2gb card, but phoenix miner did work and I ran it for 24 hours.When the miner isn't running and the machine is completely idle:The radeon speed/util% cuts in half when I engage windows' power saver mode.Malwarebytes and Avast have detected nothing besides the miner files that already annoyed them. I updated radeon drivers - no effect.