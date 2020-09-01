So buy Ampere or wait for AMD response?

Big Navi rumors vary wildly, specially performance spectations. They go from slightly slower or barely faster than the 2080Ti to an actual nvidia killer, so wether they can come up with something that can rival a 3080 is anyones guess.If you're looking at a 3070 and can wait, see what AMD comes out with. I seriously doubt they will have a competitor for 3080 or 3090.
Yup, my birthday is in october, I need to see what I'm getting as my presentif Big Navi launches in early October (as rumored) then it's not a long wait...so my advice would be to wait and see the performance numbers...
I would wait.I have an eye on the 3070, but I'm curious to know what AMD comes up with. If only so they can get on a price war.
Ampere availability is on Sept 24th (3080)...so it makes no sense not to wait for Big Navi...a 2-3 week wait time is nothing...only issue might be availability...if you don't jump on the 3080 right away will there be enough supply?