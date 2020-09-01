So buy Ampere or wait for AMD response?

I have an eye on the 3070, but I'm curious to know what AMD comes up with. If only so they can get on a price war.
 
If you're looking at a 3070 and can wait, see what AMD comes out with. I seriously doubt they will have a competitor for 3080 or 3090.
 
lucidrenegade said:
If you're looking at a 3070 and can wait, see what AMD comes out with. I seriously doubt they will have a competitor for 3080 or 3090.
Big Navi rumors vary wildly, specially performance spectations. They go from slightly slower or barely faster than the 2080Ti to an actual nvidia killer, so wether they can come up with something that can rival a 3080 is anyones guess.

But hopefully they can go head to head with a 3070. Well I've waited this long, whats a few more weeks.
 
if Big Navi launches in early October (as rumored) then it's not a long wait...so my advice would be to wait and see the performance numbers...
 
polonyc2 said:
if Big Navi launches in early October (as rumored) then it's not a long wait...so my advice would be to wait and see the performance numbers...
Yup, my birthday is in october, I need to see what I'm getting as my present :D :D
 
Stoly said:
Yup, my birthday is in october, I need to see what I'm getting as my present :D :D
Ampere availability is on Sept 24th (3080)...so it makes no sense not to wait for Big Navi...a 2-3 week wait time is nothing...only issue might be availability...if you don't jump on the 3080 right away will there be enough supply?
 
TheHig

Even if initial supply is scooped up.. If one is buying a founders card just keep hitting the Nvidia shop and get one at that price when they come back in stock. If the supply is not meeting demand then the AIB cards may start to creep up in price as the retailers gouge what they can.

Personally I feel it is worth waiting to see how Big Navi and down the the 3070 level stacks up with reviews and AIB flavors. Buy around November hopefully stock will be there.

Always a bit of a gamble playing the waiting game.
 
I am going to wait, no hurry. Not as if I can't play games greater than 60fps maxed out.
 
