So buy Ampere or wait for AMD response?

Even if initial supply is scooped up.. If one is buying a founders card just keep hitting the Nvidia shop and get one at that price when they come back in stock. If the supply is not meeting demand then the AIB cards may start to creep up in price as the retailers gouge what they can.



Personally I feel it is worth waiting to see how Big Navi and down the the 3070 level stacks up with reviews and AIB flavors. Buy around November hopefully stock will be there.



Always a bit of a gamble playing the waiting game.