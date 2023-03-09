So ARM is doing what Nvidia couldn't

In case you didn't know ARM and Qualcomm are in a bit of a legal battle over licensing and specifics about Qualcomm's custom core designs which ARM says violates their agreements, but Qualcomm says it's covered by through their purchase of NUVIA which ARM invalidated for dubious reasons after Qualcomm spoke out against the Nvidia deal.
Anyways, one of the things that have come up in the lawsuit is apparently ARM will stop licensing its CPU designs after 2024 and will instead require OEMs to directly license their chips from ARM cutting out the middlemen, Qualcomm, MediaTek, Samsung, etc...
They are also supposedly adopting a "Take it or leave it" approach to the architecture and no longer allowing modifications such as the Samsung/AMD, or Mediatek/Imagination, furthermore, none of these partners will be allowed to use their in-house ISP or NPU regardless if it is better or not.
In short, it seems ARM in its struggles to find a path to being profitable is doing all the things the regulators feared Nvidia would do if they had been allowed to make that purchase.

It's from 2022 but seems to have been glossed over in many places or outright missed so if there is a different thread for this my bad.
https://www.semianalysis.com/p/arm-changes-business-model-oem-partners
https://www.semianalysis.com/p/is-arm-desperate-qualcomm-claps-back
https://www.fierceelectronics.com/s...ests-oems-need-arm-ip-licenses-not-chip-firms

I am trying to find some sources for this that aren't subscription/paywall blocked, so sorry in advance.
 
This is why it is insanity to keep bouncing from one proprietary ISA to another proprietary ISA.

The world should have learned its lesson from the fiasco of how Intel enforced and sued everyone over the x86 ISA.

The market needs license-free interoperability between designs, and companies justy keep playing their stupid games of lock-ins and lock-outs to try to carve up the market into little individual fiefdoms so they don't have to compete with each-other. It ought to be illegal.

The free market depends on multiple players (3-5 minimum) in every market being interchangeable, and going hog wild competing against each other. Otherwise none of the principles of free market capitalism work.

The chances are probably remote, but maybe, just maybe RISC-V benefits from this.
 
Wouldn't this also affect Apple, or does their position of being on the board and having a permanent license help them to dodge this?
Their whole shtick is essentially customization of ARM.

EDIT: In the first article.
If true, it seems Arm is playing very dirty with their threats to Qualcomm and OEMs. Mediatek, Samsung, and other Arm partners should be very scared. This is going to accelerate RISC-V roadmaps rapidly. It also reeks of anti-competitive behavior. Nvidia has a 20-year Arm license secured, so they will be fine. Apple obviously has great licensing terms due to their history with founding Arm. We hear Broadcom also has very favorable terms as well.
In short, it seems ARM in its struggles to find a path to being profitable is doing all the things the regulators feared Nvidia would do if they had been allowed to make that purchase.
Wouldn't this also affect Apple, or does their position of being on the board and having a permanent license help them to dodge this?
Their whole shtick is essentially customization of ARM.
ARM and Apple's agreement is weird but as best I can tell Apple has a perpetual, non-revocable license for the ARM v8 architecture, but it does not mention any future ARM revisions.
In the legal filings, the only place Apple is mentioned is by Qualcomm in their complaints that ARM's new licensing requirements would make them utterly incapable of competing with Apple's custom silicon.
So that would make me think that Apple is exempt from the changes.
 
ARM and Apple's agreement is weird but as best I can tell Apple has a perpetual, non-revocable license for the ARM v8 architecture, but it does not mention any future ARM revisions.
In the legal filings, the only place Apple is mentioned is by Qualcomm in their complaints that ARM's new licensing requirements would make them utterly incapable of competing with Apple's custom silicon.
So that would make me think that Apple is exempt from the changes.
I pulled a quote from the article. But probably missed your response.

Apple in theory does need to have updates (v9, V10, etc) for the future.
 
I pulled a quote from the article. But probably missed your response.

Apple in theory does need to have updates (v9, V10, etc) for the future.
Maybe v9, doesn't add a lot that desktops need.
V9 takes parts that were optional in V8 and makes them mandatory (apple already included them), it makes changes to the floor plan and chip configuration which makes it look far more Apple-like, then there are a number of changes that you don't need to worry about unless you are operating secure servers which don't apply to Apple. The only significant change for Apple is the addition in v9 of SVE 2 which replaced SVE 1, but Apple uses a variation of Neon which was a weird choice as it is not very parallel in its capabilities but makes sense if you think of it as something designed for a phone, your not exactly multi-tasking there, and the M series are just big versions of their phone silicon.
Anyways SVE2 was added to the ARM v8-A licensing which Apple does have so they could introduce that in future versions if they want.

I'm not worried about an ARM v10 at this point because I am not sure there will be an ARM left by the time that would be released. I expect Apple to slowly migrate to its own ISA over time to avoid this whole mess and in a few years it won't really be ARM at all but something else.
 
