So ARM is doing what Nvidia couldn't

In case you didn't know ARM and Qualcomm are in a bit of a legal battle over licensing and specifics about Qualcomm's custom core designs which ARM says violates their agreements, but Qualcomm says it's covered by through their purchase of NUVIA which ARM invalidated for dubious reasons after Qualcomm spoke out against the Nvidia deal.Anyways, one of the things that have come up in the lawsuit is apparently ARM will stop licensing its CPU designs after 2024 and will instead require OEMs to directly license their chips from ARM cutting out the middlemen, Qualcomm, MediaTek, Samsung, etc...They are also supposedly adopting a "Take it or leave it" approach to the architecture and no longer allowing modifications such as the Samsung/AMD, or Mediatek/Imagination, furthermore, none of these partners will be allowed to use their in-house ISP or NPU regardless if it is better or not.In short, it seems ARM in its struggles to find a path to being profitable is doing all the things the regulators feared Nvidia would do if they had been allowed to make that purchase.It's from 2022 but seems to have been glossed over in many places or outright missed so if there is a different thread for this my bad.I am trying to find some sources for this that aren't subscription/paywall blocked, so sorry in advance.