Zarathustra[H] said: Ducky definitely have double shot PBT caps, but they are an option, so read the description of what you are buying carefully.



Most sold here in the U.S. (via mechanicalkeyboards.com) tend to have the PBT variety though. Click to expand...

Hmm. Unless something has changed recently, I don't know if I would say that most of them do. I have a collection consisting of probably 18-20 mechanical keyboards (not including the ones I've sold off) and thinking honestly, only a few of them have come stock with PBT caps. I would say that less than 5 of mine have them.I know they're present on my Deck Hassium Pro, MK Fission, and a few of my newer Ducky boards (One, One 2, etc.). But Corsair K70, Corsair K65, WASD Code, Filco Majestouch, Das Keyboard Ultimate, Cooler Master QuickFire TK...all nope. I'd have to double check my Leopolds as it's been a while since I've had them out. I know that my older Ducky Shines have ABS caps, but I believe the newer ones have all switched to PBT (this is a welcome change that Ducky seems to have made in their newer boards overall). I don't own any Logitech or Razer (blech) mechanical boards, but I don't recall them ever using PBT caps, either. So, in my experience at least, it's been far more common for keyboards here to come with ABS caps.With that being said, most of the boards that I've purchased are sort of...I don't know...more mainstream I guess? By that, I mean that I've never ventured into some of the more "boutique" brands like Vortex, Varmilo, Matias, Royal Kludge, KUL...heck, you can just go to mechanicalkeyboards.com and "shop by brand" and see the plethora of brands that we now have to choose from. So if your experience has been more with those enthusiast/obscure brands, then you may very well be correct that most of them have been using PBT caps all this time - I just haven't kept up with them because the ones that I've seen from a lot of those companies tend to be more expensive and come in weird form factors and layouts that I've had little use for.Anyway, this is getting a little off topic and probably of little interest to anyone coming here for info on low profile mechanical keyboards so let me take this opportunity to mention the newest entrant: Filco is joining Corsair, Cooler Master, and Ducky by releasing a new Majestouch keyboard called the Stingray. However, it's far from inexpensive with the TKL version going for $165 and the full-size version being listed for $170. And it uses ABS caps (sigh), but Filco makes quality boards. At first I thought that seemed way overpriced since it's a full $50 more than Amazon is listing the Corsair K70 MK.2 (with the LP Speed switches) for, but now I see that Newegg and Best Buy are also selling the Corsair for $170 which makes me wonder if there's a product/listing error on Amazon since there's nor normallylarge of a price gap between Amazon and the others. Comixbooks , I saw in the other thread that you bought your Corsair from BB - did you pay $170 and did you happen to notice what they were selling for on Amazon at the time that you purchased yours?At any rate, $170 is more than I'm willing to pay for any of them at this point unless the typing experience is mind-blowing, which didn't seem to be the case in this reviewer's experience with the Cooler Master . (I don't visit Tom's Hardware much at all, but that's one of the few reviews I've found so far). $170 is just out of impulse buy range for me, so I'll wait for more feedback on these. I'm also hoping that they'll introduce some type of tactile switch, since I've only heard of the currently available ones coming with low profile Red and Silver (Speed) switches. I think that we're probably seeing "early adopter" pricing since these are the newest thing to hit the scene, and that the price will come down in time as more manufacturers get on...board. Heh.