Slim Gaming for WOW

Heya, new around these here parts so I apologize if this is not how this is done. Anyhow I travel for work and the only vice I have is WOW. I am currently using an 18" omen that weighs 9lb and a 3lb brick.
Soooo, what I would like is a similar sized laptop with a good IGPU as it seems 780m is now good enough that is slim with a good keyboard. The price really isn't a concern, if someone can point me in the right direction I would forever be in your debt!
