Slim Gaming for WOW

H

hippyfighter101

n00b
Joined
Jun 19, 2024
Messages
6
Heya, new around these here parts so I apologize if this is not how this is done. Anyhow I travel for work and the only vice I have is WOW. I am currently using an 18" omen that weighs 9lb and a 3lb brick.

Soooo, what I would like is a similar sized laptop with a good IGPU as it seems 780m is now good enough that is slim with a good keyboard. The price really isn't a concern, if someone can point me in the right direction I would forever be in your debt!
 
welcome to [H]. get basically any $1000 laptop with a dedicated gpu and youll be good.
 
Welcome! I thought historically, Nvidia GPUs had a huge advantage in wow? Might want to look into an RTX 4060 laptop or such, those can come in slim versions too.
 
What is your budget? WoW is still very CPU-intensive, so you'll want a beefy CPU.
 
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
One of the few games with native Mac ARM support and runs good on it. Use that information as you want.
 
Mchart said:
One of the few games with native Mac ARM support and runs good on it. Use that information as you want.
Click to expand...
Yes. WoW runs very well on Macs. Blizzard has always supported Macs since the beginning. But Macs are comically overpriced, and any Windows gaming laptop in a similar price range is going to demolish the Mac for WoW performance.
 
Shoganai said:
Yes. WoW runs very well on Macs. Blizzard has always supported Macs since the beginning. But Macs are comically overpriced, and any Windows gaming laptop in a similar price range is going to demolish the Mac for WoW performance.
Click to expand...
If you don’t account for size and battery life - yes.
 
Mchart said:
If you don’t account for size and battery life - yes.
Click to expand...
I'm sorry, but this is silly. Battery life? Sure. Size? No. This is ASUS' latest Zephyrus laptop: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/asus-r...-1tb-ssd-eclipse-gray/6570223.p?skuId=6570223

16" OLED high refresh display, 32 GB of RAM, 1 TB SSD, RTX 4080, Intel Ultra 9, has an aluminum body like the MacBook Pro, and it is both thinner and lighter than the 16" MacBook Pro.

The battery life on these is quite nice. Not MacBook Pro nice, but still nice. And the build quality is similar. A similarly spec'd MacBook Pro 16" has half the RAM and the SSD isn't upgradable. The RAM is soldered to the motherboard on this ASUS model, though.


hippyfighter101

I would highly recommend this laptop: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/asus-r...-1tb-ssd-eclipse-gray/6570222.p?skuId=6570222

It's 400 dollars off right now, so it's $1,599.99. WoW is very CPU-intensive, even with the current expansion, and this has Intel's latest Ultra 9 as well as a 4070, so you have the CPU and GPU bases covered. It's also a 2k display, which is perfect for playing most games on high to maxed out settings. It's also quite thin and light.
 
Last edited:
Shoganai said:
I'm sorry, but this is silly. Battery life? Sure. Size? No. This is ASUS' latest Zephyrus laptop: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/asus-r...-1tb-ssd-eclipse-gray/6570223.p?skuId=6570223

16" OLED high refresh display, 32 GB of RAM, 1 TB SSD, RTX 4080, Intel Ultra 9, has an aluminum body like the MacBook Pro, and it is both thinner and lighter than the 16" MacBook Pro.

The battery life on these is quite nice. Not MacBook Pro nice, but still nice. And the build quality is similar. A similarly spec'd MacBook Pro 16" has half the RAM and the SSD isn't upgradable. The RAM is soldered to the motherboard on this ASUS model, though.


hippyfighter101

I would highly recommend this laptop: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/asus-r...-1tb-ssd-eclipse-gray/6570222.p?skuId=6570222

It's 400 dollars off right now, so it's $1,599.99. WoW is very CPU-intensive, even with the current expansion, and this has Intel's latest Ultra 9 as well as a 4070, so you have the CPU and GPU bases covered. It's also a 2K display, which is perfect for playing most games on high to maxed out settings on this 2K display. It's also quite thin and light.
Click to expand...
Battery life is a joke with these. If the OP doesn’t care a PC is going to be more cost effective, I’m not debating that.
 
Mchart said:
Battery life is a joke with these. If the OP doesn’t care a PC is going to be more cost effective, I’m not debating that.
Click to expand...
He was happy with his 9 pound behemoth. This will be a worthy and convenient upgrade. Please don't push Macs to people that play games. I use and love Macs, but gaming is a joke on them. This is reality. Nothing in the Windows laptop world is going to compete with the MacBook Pro for battery life except the new ARM-based laptops coming out, which aren't great for gaming as they lack iGPUs at this point.
 
Shoganai said:
He was happy with his 9 pound behemoth. This will be a worthy and convenient upgrade. Please don't push Macs to people that play games. I use and love Macs, but gaming is a joke on them. This is reality.
Click to expand...
Really isn’t if the only game played is WOW. That’s why I’m adding it as an option.
 
Mchart said:
Really isn’t if the only game played is WOW. That’s why I’m adding it as an option.
Click to expand...
That's still gaming, and the laptop I suggested will absolutely decimate a similarly-priced MacBook Pro. You need all the juice you can get if you want to raid in WoW with high settings.
 
Ya I just want a decent sized laptop that is abit more mobile than my behemoth here. And yes that is the power brick for it lol.
 

Attachments

  • 20240620_180041.jpg
    20240620_180041.jpg
    780.8 KB · Views: 0
Yep will probably grab the 2024 Asus should be fine, just been busy all day not trying to not respond. Thanks for the help, also enjoyed the bickering.

As for the name I'm a hippy that was in the army, but then I guess that was about 13 years ago so I guess I'm getting old.
 
pendragon1 said:
4, including mine.
Click to expand...
I'm blind, apparently.

hippyfighter101 said:
Yep will probably grab the 2024 Asus should be fine, just been busy all day not trying to not respond. Thanks for the help, also enjoyed the bickering.

As for the name I'm a hippy that was in the army, but then I guess that was about 13 years ago so I guess I'm getting old.
Click to expand...
I just had my buddy get the 4080 version and it's honestly one of the best thin gaming laptops I've come across. I've had very good luck with ASUS laptops. I've had two flavors of the G14 and the 18" Strix Scar and I've been nothing but impressed. This one looks to be competing with Apple in terms of aesthetics and battery life. It's one of the higher performant gaming laptops when unplugged. It's also the only other laptop besides the MacBook Pro with phenomenal speakers (if that's something you care about).

Here's a great review of it (his review of the speakers almost had me die from laughing):

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cpzh-T-AZKw

Also, G Helper is a highly suggested alternative to the built-in Armoury Crate: https://github.com/seerge/g-helper
 
Battery life is no where near M3 Pro or Max on that. Just look at real reports on Reddit. It barely gets 3-4 hours just watching a movie, and not even worth mentioning gaming full tilt. That’s not bad for a Windows gaming laptop, but not even close to what the Mac does. As with any PC gaming laptop - you aren’t buying it for battery life. Don’t even bother.
 
Mchart said:
Battery life is no where near M3 Pro or Max on that. Just look at real reports on Reddit. It barely gets 3-4 hours just watching a movie, and not even worth mentioning gaming full tilt. That’s not bad for a Windows gaming laptop, but not even close to what the Mac does.
Click to expand...
Yes, that's already been established. You repeating it over and over again isn't helpful. You're also full of crap as I've used this laptop personally and I've gotten 7-10 hours out of it with normal use. Gaming will always be an astronomical battery drain. I'll take having actually used this over you reading things online any day. Thanks. He's not getting a Mac because that would be stupid for gaming, even with WoW. I carry around a 25600 mAh fast-charging battery in my laptop bag that charges laptops like these several times over, and this laptop has fast charging, so it's not really an issue on the go.
 
Shoganai said:
Yes, that's already been established. You repeating it over and over again isn't helpful. You're also full of crap as I've used this laptop personally and I've gotten 7-10 hours out of it with normal use. Gaming will always be an astronomical battery drain. I'll take having actually used this over you reading things online any day. Thanks. He's not getting a Mac because that would be stupid for gaming, even with WoW. I carry around a 25600 mAh fast-charging battery in my laptop bag that charges laptops like these several times over, and this laptop has fast charging, so it's not really an issue on the go.
Click to expand...
You don’t need to make shit up to support your position, and I already agree with you on the gaming front.
 
Mchart said:
You don’t need to make shit up to support your position, and I already agree with you on the gaming front.
Click to expand...
I'm not making anything up. You're being incredibly silly. I don't lie to support my position. I'm providing my real world experience with this laptop. There are other Redditors that have also had similar experiences with battery life. You're choosing to cherry pick comments on Reddit to support your confirmation bias about gaming laptops and your hard on for Apple. I own Apple everything. I love Apple products. But I don't write nonsense about tech online to try and convince people to buy things. If something is good or bad about a product, I'll say it, based on my experiences. You're also not helping OP. In order to get the kind of gaming performance he would need for raiding in WoW, he would need to buy a MacBook Pro that is out of his budget.
 
https://liliputing.com/

^specialist website about small/thin/light computing.

I don't think I would consider anything other than a Lenovo or potentially Framework laptop going forward.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top