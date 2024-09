Slim Gaming for WOW

I'm sorry, but this is silly. Battery life? Sure. Size? No. This is ASUS' latest Zephyrus laptop: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/asus-r...-1tb-ssd-eclipse-gray/6570223.p?skuId=6570223 16" OLED high refresh display, 32 GB of RAM, 1 TB SSD, RTX 4080, Intel Ultra 9, has an aluminum body like the MacBook Pro, and it is both thinner and lighter than the 16" MacBook Pro.The battery life on these is quite nice. Not MacBook Pro nice, but still nice. And the build quality is similar. A similarly spec'd MacBook Pro 16" has half the RAM and the SSD isn't upgradable. The RAM is soldered to the motherboard on this ASUS model, though.I would highly recommend this laptop: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/asus-r...-1tb-ssd-eclipse-gray/6570222.p?skuId=6570222 It's 400 dollars off right now, so it's $1,599.99. WoW is very CPU-intensive, even with the current expansion, and this has Intel's latest Ultra 9 as well as a 4070, so you have the CPU and GPU bases covered. It's also a 2K display, which is perfect for playing most games on high to maxed out settings on this 2K display. It's also quite thin and light.