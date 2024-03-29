DEAD: $1599: Bestbuy Acer - Predator Helios 16- 16" 240Hz Gaming Laptop WQXGA– Intel i9-13900HX with 16GB memory– NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080– 1TB SSD

GoldenTiger
EDIT: Deal is dead.
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/acer-p...tx-4080-1tb-ssd-black/6546241.p?skuId=6546241
I bought one last week at Bestbuy for $1850 and they matched it down. It has one real caveat which is the battery life, but it is a gaming notebook so... I love it! Just ordered a second for my gamer mother to play on st this $1600 price.
It has two m.2 slots, one unused, and comes with 16gb (2x 8gb) sticks of memory. I bought a 64gb kit to put in since it's replaceable and I want to do some dev work on it.
The gpu is a notebook 4080 with 12gb vram and boosts to 2430mhz during gaming. It performs around a desktop 4070 roughly due to the TDP limit (165w). It has 7424 cores.
Laptop is fairly quiet on balanced performance mode with auto fan and boosts that high still.
No undervolting the cpu, but it runs well anyway.
