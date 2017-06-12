Skull & Bones

TaintedSquirrel
Everyone's going to be all over this.I'll likely be all over this.
sounds good but that gameplay trailer was surprisingly boring...it's pretty much Black Flag 2.0, they even re-used some of those shanty songs and crew banter
Yep, it's all boat gameplay too. Looks pretty weak.
Black Flag 2.0 is fine by me. Another year worth of work on that could go a long ways.
Oh yeah, and it's fuckin Ubisoft just saying.
GR:Wildlands, AC Origins, Far Cry 5 .. lately they've been putting out some great games so the "bu bu Ubishit" droning is beginning to fall a little flat.
The game has been delisted from Steam. There's also been tons of development hell rumors since announcement, sounds like this bad boy might get cancelled.
https://steamdb.info/app/370010/history/
The game has been delisted from Steam. There's also been tons of development hell rumors since announcement, sounds like this bad boy might get cancelled.
https://steamdb.info/app/370010/history/