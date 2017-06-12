Skull & Bones

Q-BZ said: Black Flag 2.0 is fine by me. Another year worth of work on that could go a long ways. Click to expand...

Particularly if it is "Black Flag minus all the boring Assassin's Creed stuff". Seriously, I loved playing boats in that game but got real annoyed with all the annoying "tail this guy for an hour and if you get seen you fail" AC quests. I got tired enough of the AC stuff that I got a trainer to make all that part easy. Then, what finally did it and got me to quite the game was when I had to do a sneaky trailing mission in my boat. The boat that I'd spent hours upgrading, that boat that could take on legendary ships and win. But no, I had to be sneaky because some tower might shoot at me. I got frustrated and left.So if they make a game that is lots of boats with no AC I'll be a happy camper. We'll see.