Single Res - dual pump.

L

lopoetve

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 11, 2001
Messages
31,085
Corsair 1000D, dual system (10980XE + 10900k server). Air-cooling/AIO cooling on this (which was always supposed to be a temporary plan) has proven... yeah. No joy. Either I'm blocking too many PCIE slots for an air cooler that is potent enough to keep the 10900 cool... or I'm cooking the thing. Oops? Didn't do a lot of measuring here.

So, custom water it is. Looking at EKWB - do they have any reservoirs that actually would work well to feed TWO pumps? Or, should I just run two separate loops - one for each system?
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
5,996
lopoetve said:
Corsair 1000D, dual system (10980XE + 10900k server). Air-cooling/AIO cooling on this (which was always supposed to be a temporary plan) has proven... yeah. No joy. Either I'm blocking too many PCIE slots for an air cooler that is potent enough to keep the 10900 cool... or I'm cooking the thing. Oops? Didn't do a lot of measuring here.

So, custom water it is. Looking at EKWB - do they have any reservoirs that actually would work well to feed TWO pumps? Or, should I just run two separate loops - one for each system?
Click to expand...
EK has the EK-XTOP Revo Dual D5. It doesn't have a integrate res with it. You can run any rea with it that you want.
 
L

lopoetve

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 11, 2001
Messages
31,085
Those are serial- for powering one loop with two pumps, rather than two outlets. I can’t do these in serial; there’s a decent chance one or the other system could be shut off at any time, and if it’s the one powering the loop, bad juju.
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
5,996
lopoetve said:
Those are serial- for powering one loop with two pumps, rather than two outlets. I can’t do these in serial; there’s a decent chance one or the other system could be shut off at any time, and if it’s the one powering the loop, bad juju.
Click to expand...
Ah I see. I miss understood what you wanted. You probably want something like this assume. It has multiple inlets/outlets you could use.

https://www.ekwb.com/shop/ek-res-x3-250
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top