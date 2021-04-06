Single Res - dual pump.

Corsair 1000D, dual system (10980XE + 10900k server). Air-cooling/AIO cooling on this (which was always supposed to be a temporary plan) has proven... yeah. No joy. Either I'm blocking too many PCIE slots for an air cooler that is potent enough to keep the 10900 cool... or I'm cooking the thing. Oops? Didn't do a lot of measuring here.



So, custom water it is. Looking at EKWB - do they have any reservoirs that actually would work well to feed TWO pumps? Or, should I just run two separate loops - one for each system?