So I have been playing Assetta Corsa and F1 24 on my Xbox with the Logitech pro wheel and pedals for a few months now and I play 10 or so hours a week. I am finally getting the hang of braking (but still quite bad) and now I am starting to enjoy it even more. So with that I want to build a PC for AC Evo next year and get a better cockpit and gear (maybe sell my current stuff to some people here for a killer price).



I can figure out all the Sim gear I want, but I have not built a PC in 10+ years. For aesthetics I want to built as small as possible as this will share space in my office that is pretty clean, but seems modern gaming rigs love some power and heat . . . Budget wise is hard as I can spend what I want but would rather put more money into better SIM gear where possible, so thinking $2k or so. I have no carry over parts so all from scratch. This will be dedicated to SIM racing so no need for large HD space or anything that does not apply to SIM racing. Of course I can google, but looking hear first as this place knows better than most websites. Plus the fact that I dont plan to play anything on this besides SIM racing . . .



Input?