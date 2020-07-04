Shucked WD80EMAZ no longer spinning up after connecting to newer PSU

I have two of these drives shucked from WD easy stores. I used them in an old PC for several years with no trouble. I replaced the PSU in that PC with an Antec Earthwatts 380, and found that the drives didn't power on, I assumed it was a wattage problem. In my new PC, with a Seasonic FOCUS PX-850, not only do the drives not work, but with a certain PSU cable they shut down the PC immediately (a short I guess?). I'm no longer using that cable, but the drives still won't power on. After trying some troubleshooting steps and research, I finally learned learned about the problem with the 3.3v reset line on some of these drives, so I'm guessing that's related. Nothing I have read leads me to believe that the drive would not work even after removing the 3.3v line though. They have not been damaged mechanically in any way, and there is no visible signs of electrical damage. Other hard drives work fine with all other hardware being the same.



My question: if I'm trying to power the drives with a cable that has no 3.3v wire, but they're still not spinning up, what else could be going wrong? What other troubleshooting can I do? I'll note that the drives do not power on in the original enclosures, and I no longer have the old PSU which powered them successfully.



Thanks for any help.