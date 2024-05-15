Should I use Windows 7?

Hi,
I am fed up with the rubbish on Win11 and (less) on Win10 especially with telemetry and broken windoes images.
So, I am really considering installing Win 7 on a PC I use as a file server.
I know Win 7 does not receive any security updated but I was wondering if a good antivirus with firewall should be enough.
Any feedback?
Thanks
I am fed up with the rubbish on Win11 and (less) on Win10 especially with telemetry and broken windoes images.
So, I am really considering installing Win 7 on a PC I use as a file server.
I know Win 7 does not receive any security updated but I was wondering if a good antivirus with firewall should be enough.
Any feedback?
Thanks