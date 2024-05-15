Should I use Windows 7?

Hi,
I am fed up with the rubbish on Win11 and (less) on Win10 especially with telemetry and broken windoes images.

So, I am really considering installing Win 7 on a PC I use as a file server.

I know Win 7 does not receive any security updated but I was wondering if a good antivirus with firewall should be enough.

Any feedback?

Thanks
 
No, you should use 2022 server, give the trial a shot. Drivers are the same as win 10,11 although sometimes you have to manually install them. Some win 7 drivers arnt even avalible..

The server os are very close to what windows should be without all the nonsense and adds. The trial is also very generous, with nemerous 180day extentions avalible for free. I have to imagine any free windows version uses some degree of telemetry, although it's not in your face or add focused like the consumer os.
 
Yes, now I have server 2022 but there is a mess with permissions and I can't figure out how to resolve it.

BTW, the machine works very well with 2022 but the permission thing drives me nuts
 
I've encountered a handful of issues with the server version. Normally resolveable and they arise as a result of better security practices of the os. I'd say it's worth just working through the issues.

Linux works great for dedicated servers, many easy to setup solutions for a file server.
 
no. try tiny11. and dont listen to the yahoos complain about the source not being their preferred tech person.
 
