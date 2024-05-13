Hi,My setup has a PC that I use as a file server (running Windows Server 2022), a client PC (running Windows 10) and ZeroTier to create a private VPN.I have shared three drives on the server and mapped them onto the client using the IP that ZeroTier produces.I do not use Active directory which means that the user on the client did not appear on the server.Everything was working fine and I was able to save files on the client into the mapped folders.However, since yesterday, I am unable to do this anymore. Whenever I try to copy a file or even create a simple text file in a shared directory, I get an error saying that an error occurred and the system cannot find the path specified.The path is fine because I can browse it in the file explorer.So, somehow, it appears that the user on the client did not have write permissions.I looked up the error on the internet and it appears that it is a user permission issue (among other things). Based on this, I created an identical user on the server with the same password and gave full permission to access the shared folders.Unfortunately, this did not solve the problem.Then, on the client, I went to add the local user into security and give full control but when I go to Add, I can not see the local machine in the Location.The IP you see above is the ip of the server as generated by ZeroTier. Shouldn't I be able to see the local machine there as well?Then, I thought of disconnecting all the shared folders and mapping them back again.I should also mention that I noticed that the server and the client had different workgroups. I changed this and then what happened is that one drive shows all content with full access but the other mapped drive shows just one subfolder. Again, some rubbish with permissions.When I inspect the folder permissions of the NON accessible shared folder, I can see this...but the property form of the accessible shared folder shows this without the Security tab:I should also say that drive Z is an internal SSD and drive V an external USB drive.Now, I am stuck and can't save anything in Z.Anyone any ideas?Thanks.