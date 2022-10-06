Should i upgrade? i7 8700

A buddy of mine has a Ryzen 3900X he's looking to dump for $250. i found a decent board itx Asrock board for $125 and 32gb ddr3200 ram for $90 that i could get to go with it.



i mainly play games at 1080p and 1440p. my monitory is only 75hz. i play Warzone / MW2019 / Coldwar / Vanguard / PubG / Anno series / Surviving the Aftermath / Endzone: A World Apart. etc..

i do web, python, rust, and Go development in fedora linux so i run several VMs in QUEMU and also 3-4 docker containers.



i currently run:

i7 8700 non k

Asus Rog Strix B360-i gaming

T-force16Gb ddr 2400 kit

RX 6700XT ref.

Aperio mini open-air case.

650 Corsiar PSU

2tb samsun evo SSD - sata

128gb samsung SSD - nvme

480gb WD Blue SSD -sata



should i upgrade? Many Thanks!