I just got my EVGA step up notice that my original purchase of a 3070 XC3 is eligible for a Step up to a 3080 FTW3. Obviously, they don't have any FHR cards, so I'd be getting a LHR. They both should hash about the same give or take. But obviously, the non-gaming performance should be better. It would cost me $400 to do it.



Should I keep the 3070 or step up to the 3080?