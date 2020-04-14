Should I pick up an Aorus 5700 XT or should i wait and save for big navi?

Hello.

Right now I have, practicaly, no video card. I paired a 3700X/32GB RAM with a XFX 8500GT. So no gaming for me.

I was considering picking up this card, but since MSI AB can't handle the fans and there are several issues with Wattman, I was wondering if I should wait for big navi, considering that the RDNA2 will introduce new features. I know it may take like a year to have big navi with AIB coolers, so... what do you people suggest me to do? (Of course, i'm aiming for 1440p gaming and a card to last for some years like 3 at least).