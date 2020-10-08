Shady bundling practices...

Slade

Just a heads up for 3k series owners.

https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/campaigns/rtx-bundle/

For a limited time, get a PC digital download of Watch Dogs: Legion to experience second generation ray tracing cinematic-quality visuals, and performance enhancing AI-powered DLSS. Also included is a 1-year GeForce NOW Founders membership. Experience legendary GeForce gaming anywhere, streaming your library of PC games across all your devices from the cloud.

The store I purchased from Canada Computers gave me an option of either Watch Dogs Legion OR Geforce NOW. The nvidia website says both should be included but the retailer site denied me the ability to select both. Not sure if the other e-tailers and retailers have been trying to pull this crap as well.
 
But isnt it supplied straight by nvidia? Nt sure how etailers cn "de-bundle" manufacturer deals.
 
Well, if I were to return a card, I'd obviously also surrender the codes and uninstall. Why would they do something so shady?!
 
kirbyrj said:
Just don't go returning the card for any reason to Amazon or else they deduct the full amount ($60 or whatever) of BOTH promo items from your return.
I know about that. However, no reason for a return since my card is solid as a rock. I'm really enjoying it (EVGA XC3 Ultra).
 
UltraTaco said:
Well, if I were to return a card, I'd obviously also surrender the codes and uninstall. Why would they do something so shady?!
They can't do that because they are one time use codes. I'm pretty sure even if you didn't redeem them they'd still ding you.
 
BassTek

I'm not even sure if my Best Buy Canada order will come with codes. I'll have to ask customer service if it isn't in the shipping box.
 
BassTek said:
I'm not even sure if my Best Buy Canada order will come with codes. I'll have to ask customer service if it isn't in the shipping box.
They are usually regionalized offers. I would think you'd still fall in the NA region, but you never know.
 
Slade

The "bundle" is not included inside the card box. The promo code is provided by the retailer of the product. If you get from evga.com, you can get the "codes" from evga after registering the card or from a retailer/e-tailer via e-mail after the fact or printed on your invoice. The "bundle" is a separate product code voucher supplied with each product procured by the retailer/reseller.
 
BassTek

kirbyrj said:
They are usually regionalized offers. I would think you'd still fall in the NA region, but you never know.
It was advertised on the general 3080 landing page, but they didn't add the bundle items to cart like Newegg does.
 
BassTek

Slade said:
The "bundle" is not included inside the card box. The promo code is provided by the retailer of the product. If you get from evga.com, you can get the "codes" from evga after registering the card or from a retailer/e-tailer via e-mail after the fact or printed on your invoice. The "bundle" is a separate product code voucher supplied with each product procured by the retailer/reseller.
Ya that's why I said inside 'shipping box' instead of retail box as I thought Best Buy might slip them in during shipping, but I doubt it.
 
Slade

I confirmed on the retailer site it also says Watchdogs AND Geforce Now bundle. Not sure what they are trying to pull here, but if your site says its a bundle, nvidia.com says so and so does every retailer/manufacturer, then you shouldn't be keeping the promo codes.

Get This Promotional Offer

03911.jpg

Free Bundle Item

Get Watch Dogs: Legion Plus for RTX 30 and GeForce NOW Founders membership with the purchase of this item

ripped from their site...
 
