Shady bundling practices...

Just a heads up for 3k series owners. For a limited time, get a PC digital download of Watch Dogs: Legion and a 1-year GeForce NOW Founders membership with purchase. The store I purchased from Canada Computers gave me an option of either Watch Dogs Legion OR Geforce NOW. The nvidia website says both should be included but the retailer site denied me the ability to select both. Not sure if the other e-tailers and retailers have been trying to pull this crap as well.