Shadow of the Tomb Raider

K

KickAssCop

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 19, 2003
Messages
6,925
Should be a good game. Let's hope they don't lock it down to a single plat. This time I will await the PC version to play. I finished it on the XBONE and then never got around to playing it on PC. :rolleyes:
 
dark_reign

dark_reign

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 15, 2005
Messages
2,314
Blade-Runner said:
Got too many other games in my backlog that take priority. No point paying $21 if I'm not going to play it for at least another 6 to 12 months anyway.
Click to expand...
That makes sense. By then the base game + DLC will be dirt cheap.
 
MavericK

MavericK

Zero Cool
Joined
Sep 2, 2004
Messages
31,167
dark_reign said:
CDkeys has the base game for $21. Worth it IMO.
Click to expand...

They also have the 20th anniversary edition for ~$28, which has all the DLC.

I've been playing through it...great game so far, pretty much the same as the first but I liked that one as well.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
20,043
I'm game for another one that's akin to the last two. They're the closest thing we have to a multiplatform Uncharted/Assassin's Creed hybrid.
One more along those lines is fine. Any more and they risk burning us out.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Q-BZ
like this
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
20,868
disappointing that Crystal Dynamics is not the developer for this...apparently Eidos Montreal is taking over...I'm hearing that there might be 2 Tomb Raider games in development with Crystal Dynamics leading the A team...sounds confusing...sort of like the Arkham Origins release
 
F

Flogger23m

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 19, 2009
Messages
11,937
polonyc2 said:
disappointing that Crystal Dynamics is not the developer for this...apparently Eidos Montreal is taking over...I'm hearing that there might be 2 Tomb Raider games in development with Crystal Dynamics leading the A team...sounds confusing...sort of like the Arkham Origins release
Click to expand...

That doesn't sound good. This is typically how a good series is run into the ground. And even if it is good, we'll get burned out of releases with little change so close to another. I was wondering why it was leaked this early (unless it is just a leak early in development). Then again, this is the studio behind DE: HR and MD, so maybe it can be decent.
 
CrimsonKnight13

CrimsonKnight13

Lord Stabington of [H]ard|Fortress
Joined
Jan 8, 2008
Messages
7,958
Looking forward to it. I completed RotTR at 100%, so I'll for the same with this one. I have yet to play the last SP DLC for the mansion but I'll probably get it during Christmas.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
20,043
I've had no issues with the Eidos Montreal games that I've played, so I've got no problems with them being the developer. Thief was the worst game they've made and it was still at least okay.
 
E

EvilWays

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 9, 2006
Messages
1,507
polonyc2 said:
disappointing that Crystal Dynamics is not the developer for this...apparently Eidos Montreal is taking over...I'm hearing that there might be 2 Tomb Raider games in development with Crystal Dynamics leading the A team...sounds confusing...sort of like the Arkham Origins release
Click to expand...

Great, the CoD method of development.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
17,483
I won't get it because I haven't even scratched the surface of the last two games.
 
Q

Q-BZ

Fully [H]
Joined
Sep 28, 2007
Messages
19,375
Domingo said:
I've had no issues with the Eidos Montreal games that I've played, so I've got no problems with them being the developer. Thief was the worst game they've made and it was still at least okay.
Click to expand...

Same here but I can understand some of the trepidation and caution on this (COD carryover.)

Hopefully these do well. I think this series has a lot of momentum to it and potential if they execute it properly.
 
T

TheToE!

[H] Brewmaster
Joined
May 17, 2005
Messages
8,160
Shadow of the RIse of the Fall of the Return of the Tomb Raider : Diamond Edition with Pre-order exclusive timed exclusive fanny pack + Bonus Season Pass with extended Warranty.
 
B

braamer

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 28, 2004
Messages
1,590
I got the 20th anniversary edition on greenmangaming.com for $19.60. Looking forward to playing it. The last one I finished with 100% completion, which is rare for me to do.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
20,868
I like that they officially announced it with only 6 months till release...too many publishers/developers tease their games 1+ years ahead of time...no need for such a long build-up...3-4 months is good enough...movies are different and I can see why they would want to announce it years in advance (Star Wars, Avatar etc)
 
DFenz

DFenz

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 3, 2014
Messages
1,156
I know the reboot series has a lot of mixed opinions. But I really enjoy them, looking forward to this. I noticed it said it is developed by Square Enix on the steam page rather than Crystal Dynamics or Eidos Montreal, not sure if it is in error, but some Square developed games have had poor optimization on PC, hopefully that's not the case for this.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
17,483

Personally I'm waiting for Pantheon Rise of the Fallen, Metro Exodus, Sandstorm Insurgency, and Darksiders 3.
I have The Hunt Showdown and Pillar of Eternity 2 to keep me happy I won't pay full price for this game unless Lara is in the nude the entire game.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
28,630
Full reveal of the various editions tomorrow.
upload_2018-4-26_16-3-57.png
 
cageymaru

cageymaru

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 10, 2003
Messages
20,719
PC Gamer preview says that it is a Quicktime event masterpiece as the first hour of game play is mostly Quicktime event to cut scene then back to linear rails climbing.
https://www.pcgamer.com/shadow-of-t...ol-setting-but-makes-a-poor-first-impression/

A few quotes from the article. ;)

Stealth will supposedly be a bigger deal in this game, but the only hint of this is a new move that lets Lara press into some vines as camouflage, like Rambo, or Homer Simpson reversing into a bush.

However if this hour is representative of the rest of the game then go in expecting a linear rollercoaster with some nice views and a score somewhere in the 50s or 60s from PC Gamer. The last two games were much more than that, and it seems likely that Shadow of the Tomb Raider will open up and give us the exploration, intricate puzzles and combat that made the other two games quite good. I can only judge based on what I've seen so far, and dramatic corridors powered by quicktime events don't cut it in 2018.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
28,630
cageymaru said:
PC Gamer preview says that it is a Quicktime event masterpiece as the first hour of game play is mostly Quicktime event to cut scene then back to linear rails climbing.
https://www.pcgamer.com/shadow-of-t...ol-setting-but-makes-a-poor-first-impression/

A few quotes from the article. ;)

Stealth will supposedly be a bigger deal in this game, but the only hint of this is a new move that lets Lara press into some vines as camouflage, like Rambo, or Homer Simpson reversing into a bush.

However if this hour is representative of the rest of the game then go in expecting a linear rollercoaster with some nice views and a score somewhere in the 50s or 60s from PC Gamer. The last two games were much more than that, and it seems likely that Shadow of the Tomb Raider will open up and give us the exploration, intricate puzzles and combat that made the other two games quite good. I can only judge based on what I've seen so far, and dramatic corridors powered by quicktime events don't cut it in 2018.
Click to expand...
It was probably a build specific for the press so they could have Michael Bay moments (I hope it is, anyway...). The last game wasn't like, and the first game was on the edge of what I would consider acceptable in the first 15 minutes.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
17,483
Comixbooks said:

Personally I'm waiting for Pantheon Rise of the Fallen, Metro Exodus, Sandstorm Insurgency, and Darksiders 3.
I have The Hunt Showdown and Pillar of Eternity 2 to keep me happy I won't pay full price for this game unless Lara is in the nude the entire game.
Click to expand...


I see it's a 59.00 game which is ok if it delivers the goods meaning Lara and all her assets.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
20,043
A lot of games start very linear and uneventful (Uncharted 4 for instance), so that initial impression doesn't scare me. The stealth comment gives me a little pause, though. I *hate* when games force you to go undetected stealthy or you automatically die/lose. They better steer clear of that or I'm out.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
20,868
I'm a bit worried that Crystal Dynamics is not the developer for this as the first 2 games were amazing from a visual and gameplay standpoint...hopefully Eidos Montreal doesn't screw with the formula and delivers a fitting sendoff...new trailer looks great
 
Q

Q-BZ

Fully [H]
Joined
Sep 28, 2007
Messages
19,375
25 percent off at GMG already. Just way too soon for me to do it.



Armenius said:
It was probably a build specific for the press so they could have Michael Bay moments (I hope it is, anyway...). The last game wasn't like, and the first game was on the edge of what I would consider acceptable in the first 15 minutes.
Click to expand...

I hope so. The second game mercifully got us further away from the QTEs vs the first game and I welcomed that balance. I hope it stays that way for this one.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
17,483
Q-BZ said:
25 percent off at GMG already. Just way too soon for me to do it.





I hope so. The second game mercifully got us further away from the QTEs vs the first game and I welcomed that balance. I hope it stays that way for this one.
Click to expand...


Yeah this is one of those games that always goes under the Radar
 
  • Like
Reactions: Q-BZ
like this
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
20,868
another lukewarm early impressions article, this time from ArsTechnica...

do you like following a very linear path, occasionally performing active time events because sometimes the game is more interested in being cinematic than a game, in the tradition of Dragon's Lair? Well, if you do, you're in luck. If not, this game doesn't make any different arguments on that front from its predecessors

I noticed three new gameplay interactions in Shadow that I didn't remember from the previous titles...the first is wall-running, and it's just what it sounds like...it's not as easily and frequently done as in, say, the 3D Prince of Persia games, but when it's there, it's there...the second is rappelling from surfaces you're climbing with your pick axe, then swinging on the rope to jump and reach new areas...finally, you can now dive and explore under water...when Smith was asked which new features he's most excited about, he told us about one I only got to see a little bit of: the city-like hubs...

Shadow looks amazing in HDR...I used to say Horizon: Zero Dawn was the best argument for gaming in HDR; then I played God of War...now I think it’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider...

https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2018...lara-croft-brings-about-the-mayan-apocalypse/
 
  • Like
Reactions: Q-BZ
like this
Q

Q-BZ

Fully [H]
Joined
Sep 28, 2007
Messages
19,375
polonyc2 said:
I'm a bit worried that Crystal Dynamics is not the developer for this as the first 2 games were amazing from a visual and gameplay standpoint...hopefully Eidos Montreal doesn't screw with the formula and delivers a fitting sendoff...new trailer looks great
Click to expand...

So this is definitely the last game?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top