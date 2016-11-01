Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Blade-Runner
http://www.pcgamer.com/the-name-of-the-next-tomb-raider-game-has-leaked/
Goddammit, still waiting for ROTT to drop to $10.
That makes sense. By then the base game + DLC will be dirt cheap.Got too many other games in my backlog that take priority. No point paying $21 if I'm not going to play it for at least another 6 to 12 months anyway.
CDkeys has the base game for $21. Worth it IMO.
disappointing that Crystal Dynamics is not the developer for this...apparently Eidos Montreal is taking over...I'm hearing that there might be 2 Tomb Raider games in development with Crystal Dynamics leading the A team...sounds confusing...sort of like the Arkham Origins release
I've had no issues with the Eidos Montreal games that I've played, so I've got no problems with them being the developer. Thief was the worst game they've made and it was still at least okay.
It's $20 on HumbleBundle Store right now ($17 if you're a monthly subscriber). Worth it IMO
https://www.humblebundle.com/store/rise-of-the-tomb-raider-20-year-celebration
Cinematic trailer:
Lara is harbinger of the end of the world?
Ars' coverage of last night's press event:
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2018...lara-croft-brings-about-the-mayan-apocalypse/
It was probably a build specific for the press so they could have Michael Bay moments (I hope it is, anyway...). The last game wasn't like, and the first game was on the edge of what I would consider acceptable in the first 15 minutes.PC Gamer preview says that it is a Quicktime event masterpiece as the first hour of game play is mostly Quicktime event to cut scene then back to linear rails climbing.
https://www.pcgamer.com/shadow-of-t...ol-setting-but-makes-a-poor-first-impression/
A few quotes from the article.
Stealth will supposedly be a bigger deal in this game, but the only hint of this is a new move that lets Lara press into some vines as camouflage, like Rambo, or Homer Simpson reversing into a bush.
However if this hour is representative of the rest of the game then go in expecting a linear rollercoaster with some nice views and a score somewhere in the 50s or 60s from PC Gamer. The last two games were much more than that, and it seems likely that Shadow of the Tomb Raider will open up and give us the exploration, intricate puzzles and combat that made the other two games quite good. I can only judge based on what I've seen so far, and dramatic corridors powered by quicktime events don't cut it in 2018.
It was probably a build specific for the press so they could have Michael Bay moments (I hope it is, anyway...). The last game wasn't like, and the first game was on the edge of what I would consider acceptable in the first 15 minutes.
25 percent off at GMG already. Just way too soon for me to do it.
I hope so. The second game mercifully got us further away from the QTEs vs the first game and I welcomed that balance. I hope it stays that way for this one.
I'm a bit worried that Crystal Dynamics is not the developer for this as the first 2 games were amazing from a visual and gameplay standpoint...hopefully Eidos Montreal doesn't screw with the formula and delivers a fitting sendoff...new trailer looks great