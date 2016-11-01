another lukewarm early impressions article, this time from ArsTechnica...do you like following a very linear path, occasionally performing active time events because sometimes the game is more interested in being cinematic than a game, in the tradition of Dragon's Lair? Well, if you do, you're in luck. If not, this game doesn't make any different arguments on that front from its predecessorsI noticed three new gameplay interactions in Shadow that I didn't remember from the previous titles...the first is wall-running, and it's just what it sounds like...it's not as easily and frequently done as in, say, the 3D Prince of Persia games, but when it's there, it's there...the second is rappelling from surfaces you're climbing with your pick axe, then swinging on the rope to jump and reach new areas...finally, you can now dive and explore under water...when Smith was asked which new features he's most excited about, he told us about one I only got to see a little bit of: the city-like hubs...Shadow looks amazing in HDR...I used to say Horizon: Zero Dawn was the best argument for gaming in HDR; then I played God of War...now I think it’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider...