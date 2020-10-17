SFX and 3080

Currently, I have a Corsair SF600. Do you think this will be enough for a 3080 along with my 10700 (non-K)? My initial thoughts are that it should be seeing as the card shouldn't draw more than 350W and the CPU never more than 150W or so. The only other things I have in the setup are a M.2 drive and a tower HSF.



Realistically, the only other option right now is the Silverstone 700W SFX platinum. The Corsair SF750 is about as hard to find at MSRP as a 3080.