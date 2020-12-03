SFF Dual 3090 RTX dual CPU 1.5TB ram... and quiet

No, no employer bought this rig for me at work, this is out of the "food in my mouth" fund.... I need a diet anyhow.​

The open air case is what makes it possible so it really is a P1 thermaltake SFF that I modified. Before hand I had used a P1 and P3 on a similar builds. To keep this build ultra quiet / cool I had to remove any warm pockets of air or traps.​

I have to dual boot to make real use of the DL NN into a custom Ubunto load, for normal stuff and games I use windows server data center 2019/2020. I modified the MS OS for no telemetry, and no mitigation. it was a painful and long path of learning and a lot of consternation. I used some of MS compliance document for GDRP to unravel how deep MS goes.​

For any updates I use the WSUS tool as updates are turned off otherwise, and I select what I want to install. Also, heavily tweaked other aspects that can't be managed in regular windows 10.​

I love gaming, but I buy the games and then look for versions without DRM to install. I simply refuse to rent to-play at Steam, EA, Origin, UBI, Epic etc. I have shelves in my library of boxed games that are playable even after Steam, EA, Origin, UBI, Epic etc are gone. I enjoy real LAN games. I don't not relying on a persistent connection to a third party just to play. When possible I'll get a game from GOG ( waiting like everyone for Cyperpunk).​

Games I just completed: Serious Sam 4, all the Arkham series, Bloodrayne 2, Dying light, and Observer Redux. Side note - Observer Redux had the best Easter Egg I've ever seen, brought a tear to my eye. When you investigate the one white pigeon in the crawlspace - it cuts to the rooftop scene in Blade Runner where the bird slips from his hands and he dies... Ode to Rutger Hauer.​

This particular build required a lot of customization beyond the norm due to the "petite" size pf the 3090 RTXs. Such as ultra low profile ribbon cables and cable management zen.​

Thank you, the real victims here is my wife and kids that get all the hand-me-down pc builds.To dispel some incorrect impressions. The CPUs were bought from ebay and were server pulls and where 1700 each - not some of the figures folks were posting.Lastly, I love this forum.Here are some relative pictures without the glass cover to explain: