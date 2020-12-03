SFF Dual 3090 RTX dual CPU 1.5TB ram... and quiet

I did this refreshed build about 2 months ago. Thought I'd include it here in my favorite forum.

The build:
2x 3090 RTX Founders Edition & SLI bridge
2x 8180M (56/112 cores)
1.5 TB ram
Asus c621 Sage Dual socket motherboard, version 2
4x Raid Samsung 860 pro (4TB each, 16TB total) data and backups
1x Samsung 860 pro (4TB) data and backups
1x Sabrent 8TB nvme for Apps and Games
1x Sabrent 4TB nvme (OS)
1600W digital power supply
asus PA32UCX-PK monitor
Thermaltake P1 micro ATX case (modified..heavily), yes... a micro ATX case.
MS Windows Data Center 2020 for OS
1x pound of flesh and blood

Runs very cool and barely audible. Very dense and compact - no bling- form follows function as build philosophy

-fast capable and stable

used for DL, NLP, NN in medical imaging (dissertation)
and work (several simultaneous jobs), gaming, email, and browsing forums like this one.
 

One 8180M CPU is nearly $18k :eek:

Sweet set up! What does DL, NN and NLP stand for? Does medical imaging really require such powerful hardware? Jeeeez!
 
Did you try other airflow methods for the CPU (such as both blowing outwards), or does the front CPU not meaningfully heat up the rear CPU?

Tylerdurdened I'm assuming DL = Deep Learning, NN = Neural Network, NLP = Natural Language Processing. At least those are what come to mind first, no guarantees of being correct. If one is training massive networks, such a setup seems like a pretty good all-rounder. Perhaps more than Nvidia's own DGX-stations, which (relatively) get by with less CPU power.
 
Tylerdurdened said:
One 8180M CPU is nearly $18k :eek:

Sweet set up! What does DL, NN and NLP stand for? Does medical imaging really require such powerful hardware? Jeeeez!
Deep Learning
Neural Networks
Natural Language Processing

CDSS - Clinical Decision Support System algorithms for image component in medical imaging - such as spotting a pulmonary embolism at a higher accuracy rate than typical radiologist.

It also does amazing in gaming, email and even posting on forums...

My prior build was 4 Titan Vs with the primary card being a Titan V 32GB CEO edition.

Before that I was the one that figured out 4 way SLI on pascal / Titan (despite nvidia trying to disable it, and before that.... Always have built decent rigs all the way back 20+ years including one of the first first watercooled rigs (that's a 911 oil cooler for a radiator), video card etc. And the first quad SLI.

Anyhow, I've always enjoyed this as a side interest. I've been in this forum a long time, and before that it was nvnews.net and 2cpu.com

Here are just some examples from the past 20+ years --> always dual socket and multi GPU
 

What? no 3x 82" 8K OLEDs? Come on man, go big or go home! :)

(Don't mind me, I'm too jealous right now.)

Can I come over and play?
 
They're aren't many things that make me cry. My dog was hit by a car when I was 10, I once saw a man hit his grandfather's Remington 700 so hard on a rock the barrel bent, the sea... always the sea. There's a tear in my eye right now because of that setup.

That is a thing of beauty and glad to see it's being put to good use.
 
Thank you, the real victims here is my wife and kids that get all the hand-me-down pc builds.

To dispel some incorrect impressions. The CPUs were bought from ebay and were server pulls and where 1700 each - not some of the figures folks were posting.

No, no employer bought this rig for me at work, this is out of the "food in my mouth" fund.... I need a diet anyhow.​

The open air case is what makes it possible so it really is a P1 thermaltake SFF that I modified. Before hand I had used a P1 and P3 on a similar builds. To keep this build ultra quiet / cool I had to remove any warm pockets of air or traps.​

I have to dual boot to make real use of the DL NN into a custom Ubunto load, for normal stuff and games I use windows server data center 2019/2020. I modified the MS OS for no telemetry, and no mitigation. it was a painful and long path of learning and a lot of consternation. I used some of MS compliance document for GDRP to unravel how deep MS goes.​

For any updates I use the WSUS tool as updates are turned off otherwise, and I select what I want to install. Also, heavily tweaked other aspects that can't be managed in regular windows 10.​

I love gaming, but I buy the games and then look for versions without DRM to install. I simply refuse to rent to-play at Steam, EA, Origin, UBI, Epic etc. I have shelves in my library of boxed games that are playable even after Steam, EA, Origin, UBI, Epic etc are gone. I enjoy real LAN games. I don't not relying on a persistent connection to a third party just to play. When possible I'll get a game from GOG ( waiting like everyone for Cyperpunk).​

Games I just completed: Serious Sam 4, all the Arkham series, Bloodrayne 2, Dying light, and Observer Redux. Side note - Observer Redux had the best Easter Egg I've ever seen, brought a tear to my eye. When you investigate the one white pigeon in the crawlspace - it cuts to the rooftop scene in Blade Runner where the bird slips from his hands and he dies... Ode to Rutger Hauer.​

This particular build required a lot of customization beyond the norm due to the "petite" size pf the 3090 RTXs. Such as ultra low profile ribbon cables and cable management zen.​

Lastly, I love this forum.


Here are some relative pictures without the glass cover to explain:
 

jeremyshaw said:
Did you try other airflow methods for the CPU (such as both blowing outwards), or does the front CPU not meaningfully heat up the rear CPU?

Tylerdurdened I'm assuming DL = Deep Learning, NN = Neural Network, NLP = Natural Language Processing. At least those are what come to mind first, no guarantees of being correct. If one is training massive networks, such a setup seems like a pretty good all-rounder. Perhaps more than Nvidia's own DGX-stations, which (relatively) get by with less CPU power.
The configuration (final) was based on multiple experiments and measurements. This is the coolest and quietest running setup out of the various possibilities.

Eventually, I just had to "Archer" the build.
 

