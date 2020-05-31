SF750 issues on new Ryzen build

V

vertigomhs

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 1, 2008
Messages
1,222
HI All,

I'm having issues with a new Corsair SF750 I bought working with my new Ryzen build. I'm confused as I originally thought the PSU was bad as it would randomly shut down after a few minutes, instantly or at boot. I decided to try jumping the pin on the 24-pin and it worked without shutting down. I then ran it on my old x58 build and even on there it was stable and didn't shut off after a good while of running it.

This is where it gets trickier. On this new Ryzen build I've been running on my old Corsair TX750 and it's been fine. But before this SF750 I had bought a second hand SF600 and that also had this same issue as the SF750. I'm starting to think the SF PSUs have something in common that isn't working with my system or is really two Corsair SF PSUs in a row that are bad?
 
W

warhol76

n00b
Joined
Jan 1, 2013
Messages
33
If you PSU is not affected by the units listed in Thumper's post above, be sure you have upgraded your bios. The fact that the board posts at all indicates that your bios has been updated. But, there was some other funky power issues with the Ryzen chips that has been addressed over time.
 
V

vertigomhs

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 1, 2008
Messages
1,222
warhol76 said:
If you PSU is not affected by the units listed in Thumper's post above, be sure you have upgraded your bios. The fact that the board posts at all indicates that your bios has been updated. But, there was some other funky power issues with the Ryzen chips that has been addressed over time.
Click to expand...
Interesting, I’ll give it a shot. I’ll report back...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top