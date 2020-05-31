SF750 issues on new Ryzen build

HI All,



I'm having issues with a new Corsair SF750 I bought working with my new Ryzen build. I'm confused as I originally thought the PSU was bad as it would randomly shut down after a few minutes, instantly or at boot. I decided to try jumping the pin on the 24-pin and it worked without shutting down. I then ran it on my old x58 build and even on there it was stable and didn't shut off after a good while of running it.



This is where it gets trickier. On this new Ryzen build I've been running on my old Corsair TX750 and it's been fine. But before this SF750 I had bought a second hand SF600 and that also had this same issue as the SF750. I'm starting to think the SF PSUs have something in common that isn't working with my system or is really two Corsair SF PSUs in a row that are bad?