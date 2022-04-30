Setting up Lan Cache Docker DNS in windows server hyper V?

i’m trying to get lan cache working in docker on an Ubuntu VM in hyper V.
i’ve figured out that the network in hyper V needs to reach out side as does the docker network! i’m just not sure how to navigate and configure the docket network.
last time i tried this, i could ping the ubuntu VM but, when setting it as the DNS in the router it broke DNS for the network.
i thought i’d post on L1T, likely in the wrong sub forum to see if anyone has experience or tips
EDIT: https://lancache.net/
