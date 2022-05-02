send message to workgroup computer via windows 10 home ?

Is there software or a way to send a notification / message to another computer on the local network.



I am running Windows 10 home, so "Net Send" & MSG.exe will not work.

Is there another piece of software that can help with this ?



I have workstations all over the building, and I need a way to identify a certain computer's location via the IP address or the computer name.

What would be great is a way to send a message to the computer stating "Please contact your IT department upon receiving this message".



Is there a way ?