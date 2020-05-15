Senate passes spying bill without search and browsing history protections

Monkey34

Monkey34

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 11, 2003
Messages
5,128
"An effort to protect Americans' browsing and search histories from warrantless government surveillance failed by a single vote in the Senate on Wednesday.

The vote was over a section of federal surveillance law that was originally part of the USA Patriot Act in 2001. That provision, known as Section 215, gave the FBI the power to obtain "any tangible thing," including "books, records, papers, documents, and other items," without a warrant. "

Safety in exchange for liberty; the gift that keeps on giving
 
D

Dudhunter

n00b
Joined
Oct 10, 2017
Messages
62
Some moron will say “well that’s fine I have nothing to hide”; another will say “trust the plan”.

hopefully this shit gets challenged in court for violating the constitution.
 
D

DWolvin

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 13, 2002
Messages
2,195
I read that on Ars yesterday. I can't believe how many congressional represenatives have skeletons in their closet but think this would burn them just like us common folk.
 
