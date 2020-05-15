Senate passes spying bill without search and browsing history protections

Monkey34
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Apr 11, 2003
- Messages
- 5,128
"An effort to protect Americans' browsing and search histories from warrantless government surveillance failed by a single vote in the Senate on Wednesday.
The vote was over a section of federal surveillance law that was originally part of the USA Patriot Act in 2001. That provision, known as Section 215, gave the FBI the power to obtain "any tangible thing," including "books, records, papers, documents, and other items," without a warrant. "
Safety in exchange for liberty; the gift that keeps on giving
The vote was over a section of federal surveillance law that was originally part of the USA Patriot Act in 2001. That provision, known as Section 215, gave the FBI the power to obtain "any tangible thing," including "books, records, papers, documents, and other items," without a warrant. "
Safety in exchange for liberty; the gift that keeps on giving