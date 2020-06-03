Sega Game Gear Mini

Youn
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jan 22, 2007
- Messages
- 5,672
2 months and 2 days late in announcing this, but here goes anyways...
https://www.polygon.com/2020/6/3/21279021/sega-game-gear-micro-release-date-price-games
the article forgot to mention the enhanced D pad that uses machine learning to anticipate what direction you are actually trying to go. Super cutting edge stuff here from Sega...
https://www.polygon.com/2020/6/3/21279021/sega-game-gear-micro-release-date-price-games
the article forgot to mention the enhanced D pad that uses machine learning to anticipate what direction you are actually trying to go. Super cutting edge stuff here from Sega...