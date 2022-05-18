Seagate 18TB Hard Drive Exos X18 18TB 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s 3.5" Manufacturer Recertified $245 Shipped

UnknownSouljer said: It's not like that for me. Storage and speed is a constant concern. My work is creating photo and video content for myself and clients. Single shoots can easily be a TB (most of the time for short-form commercial content using compressed formats I can get away with a few 100GB's or so). If I was shooting in RAW, basically every hour of video shot would be 1 TB (but I currently am not working with clients where that is necessary. However as you go up the commercial chain, eventually that will be a concern).

I buy all my drives in pairs right now for redundancy (and I'm currently doing everything the old school way and using Chronosync to manage my duplicates), but I'm hoping in the relatively near term future I can invest in something like a QNAP using either Thunderbolt in DAS or 10GBe in NAS. And it will likely have to be 8 bays minimum and ideally 12+ bays (+slots for NVME drives and/or SSDs to help move things along). Basically single drives are "workable" but they aren't ideal. They are definitely acting as a bottleneck.



Both speed a size are a priority. It just sucks that right now my budgets are squeezed. I know ideally what I'd like to have though.

Whole different scenario than the 'just wish I could have a home server' post I was replying to.I know your pain as I used to shoot thousands of images weekly and even had to have 3x cable modems and a multi-wan router just to upload in under 12hrs. Speed is definitely what you need during the creation process but like most professionals in your field, after the creation process it's more about storage reliability vs raw speed. I think the combination of NVME DAS and 10Gb NAS will definitely do well for you except it doesn't address the invisible elephant in the room when you get to this number of bits--bit rot. Because once you approach the 1x10^15 (or 16 or 17 for sdds) error rate, you'll have silent errors that nothing short of a zfs pool will be able to detect and correct. I manually dealt with this by keep 3x sets of the data and comparing them regularly and it was pretty easy to see which was the 'wrong' file when 2 others compared correctly and one didn't. But it's a huge operation to scale once you have TB and TB of data. Then you need to start thinking enterprise level stuff--SAS, servers that are built for data integrity, etc. And of course costs go up.Luckily if you look for the stuff you're needing in the used market, it does pop up. In fact a qnap similar to what you're describing just went for $450 on reddit homlabsales about a week ago. From what I recall, it was 5 drive, 4 ssd, with 10Gb and maybe the ssds included too. Most of what I've picked up has come by the way of used and honestly I don't think I'll be looking new unless I have to because on the quality stuff a few years of use doesn't affect it in any place other than the drastic reduction in price. Something to consider.