Post your hard drive Power On hours!

Just checked my home server and I have one drive with 49750 hours and my program drive on my main computer is at 49500 (drives are the same age). Sadly my raid card doesn't pass smart information, but I know there are a couple drives on there that should easily exceed that number as they are older. If I could get the info off of my old Pentium ][, I'm sure that drive (the original 18 yo one I bought it with) will be near 100k.



I justify buying new drives because of capacity issues. I only have room for so many drives, and since I can't justify (or reasonably afford) investing in backing up downloaded data (*cough*), I copy the contents of one or two of the oldest drives over to the newer/larger one and retire them. You never know when the drive you need won't work at the exact moment you need it to. The stuff that does need to be backed up is handled differently, of course; some of those drives are retired/repurposed to bulk storage drives when their warranty date approacheth.