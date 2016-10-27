Post your hard drive Power On hours!

auntjemima
Supreme [H]ardness
I am in the process of recovering some files for a buddy at work and while waiting for the initial drive scan I was looking at other two drives in my system and my main drive has been around since 2007. The hours and power on seem pretty high up there! Anyone else have high number drives that have been working for years?
I just cant justify buying new hard drives when the old ones are still working. Especially these days with all the talk of drives failing daily. As an example, this 2TB I am scanning has just 29 hours and its already failed. Happens to be a WD Green, for anyone wondering.
