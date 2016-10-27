Post your hard drive Power On hours!

auntjemima

auntjemima

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
5,807
I am in the process of recovering some files for a buddy at work and while waiting for the initial drive scan I was looking at other two drives in my system and my main drive has been around since 2007. The hours and power on seem pretty high up there! Anyone else have high number drives that have been working for years?

I just cant justify buying new hard drives when the old ones are still working. Especially these days with all the talk of drives failing daily. As an example, this 2TB I am scanning has just 29 hours and its already failed. Happens to be a WD Green, for anyone wondering.


IMG_20161027_205636.png
 
Nenu

Nenu

[H]ardened
Joined
Apr 28, 2007
Messages
19,175
I have a 1TB Hitachi drive with 59,645 hrs on the clock!
Still chugging away.
My next best is another of the same drive with over 40K.

Your good drive wouldnt happen to be Hitachi?
 
Grebuloner

Grebuloner

Gawd
Joined
Jul 31, 2009
Messages
746
Just checked my home server and I have one drive with 49750 hours and my program drive on my main computer is at 49500 (drives are the same age). Sadly my raid card doesn't pass smart information, but I know there are a couple drives on there that should easily exceed that number as they are older. If I could get the info off of my old Pentium ][, I'm sure that drive (the original 18 yo one I bought it with) will be near 100k.

I justify buying new drives because of capacity issues. I only have room for so many drives, and since I can't justify (or reasonably afford) investing in backing up downloaded data (*cough*), I copy the contents of one or two of the oldest drives over to the newer/larger one and retire them. You never know when the drive you need won't work at the exact moment you need it to. The stuff that does need to be backed up is handled differently, of course; some of those drives are retired/repurposed to bulk storage drives when their warranty date approacheth.
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
5,807
Nenu said:
I have a 1TB Hitachi drive with 59,645 hrs on the clock!
Still chugging away.
My next best is another of the same drive with over 40K.

Your good drive wouldnt happen to be Hitachi?
Click to expand...
Happens to be a Seagate! Haha
 
D

drescherjm

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Nov 19, 2008
Messages
14,687
At home here is my drive with the most power on hours (58691).

Code: 
smartctl 6.5 2016-05-07 r4318 [x86_64-linux-4.14.8-gentoo-r1-20171222-0851-jmd0.comcast.net] (local build)
Copyright (C) 2002-16, Bruce Allen, Christian Franke, www.smartmontools.org
=== START OF INFORMATION SECTION ===
Model Family:     SAMSUNG SpinPoint F4 EG (AF)
Device Model:     SAMSUNG HD204UI
Serial Number:    S2HGJDWZ806049
LU WWN Device Id: 5 0024e9 003e82ea2
Firmware Version: 1AQ10001
User Capacity:    2,000,398,934,016 bytes [2.00 TB]
Sector Size:      512 bytes logical/physical
Rotation Rate:    5400 rpm
Form Factor:      3.5 inches
Device is:        In smartctl database [for details use: -P show]
ATA Version is:   ATA8-ACS T13/1699-D revision 6
SATA Version is:  SATA 2.6, 3.0 Gb/s
Local Time is:    Thu Dec 28 09:04:39 2017 EST
==> WARNING: Using smartmontools or hdparm with this
drive may result in data loss due to a firmware bug.
****** THIS DRIVE MAY OR MAY NOT BE AFFECTED! ******
Buggy and fixed firmware report same version number!
See the following web pages for details:
http://knowledge.seagate.com/articles/en_US/FAQ/223571en
http://www.smartmontools.org/wiki/SamsungF4EGBadBlocks
SMART support is: Available - device has SMART capability.
SMART support is: Enabled
=== START OF READ SMART DATA SECTION ===
SMART overall-health self-assessment test result: PASSED
See vendor-specific Attribute list for marginal Attributes.
General SMART Values:
Offline data collection status:  (0x00) Offline data collection activity
                                        was never started.
                                        Auto Offline Data Collection: Disabled.
Self-test execution status:      (   0) The previous self-test routine completed
                                        without error or no self-test has ever
                                        been run.
Total time to complete Offline
data collection:                (21300) seconds.
Offline data collection
capabilities:                    (0x5b) SMART execute Offline immediate.
                                        Auto Offline data collection on/off support.
                                        Suspend Offline collection upon new
                                        command.
                                        Offline surface scan supported.
                                        Self-test supported.
                                        No Conveyance Self-test supported.
                                        Selective Self-test supported.
SMART capabilities:            (0x0003) Saves SMART data before entering
                                        power-saving mode.
                                        Supports SMART auto save timer.
Error logging capability:        (0x01) Error logging supported.
                                        General Purpose Logging supported.
Short self-test routine
recommended polling time:        (   2) minutes.
Extended self-test routine
recommended polling time:        ( 355) minutes.
SCT capabilities:              (0x003f) SCT Status supported.
                                        SCT Error Recovery Control supported.
                                        SCT Feature Control supported.
                                        SCT Data Table supported.
SMART Attributes Data Structure revision number: 16
Vendor Specific SMART Attributes with Thresholds:
ID# ATTRIBUTE_NAME          FLAG     VALUE WORST THRESH TYPE      UPDATED  WHEN_FAILED RAW_VALUE
  1 Raw_Read_Error_Rate     0x002f   100   100   051    Pre-fail  Always       -       0
  2 Throughput_Performance  0x0026   252   252   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
  3 Spin_Up_Time            0x0023   068   022   025    Pre-fail  Always   In_the_past 9902
  4 Start_Stop_Count        0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       315
  5 Reallocated_Sector_Ct   0x0033   252   252   010    Pre-fail  Always       -       0
  7 Seek_Error_Rate         0x002e   252   252   051    Old_age   Always       -       0
  8 Seek_Time_Performance   0x0024   252   252   015    Old_age   Offline      -       0
  9 Power_On_Hours          0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       58691
 10 Spin_Retry_Count        0x0032   252   252   051    Old_age   Always       -       0
 11 Calibration_Retry_Count 0x0032   252   252   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
 12 Power_Cycle_Count       0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       141
181 Program_Fail_Cnt_Total  0x0022   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       2359
191 G-Sense_Error_Rate      0x0022   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       2695
192 Power-Off_Retract_Count 0x0022   252   252   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
194 Temperature_Celsius     0x0002   064   056   000    Old_age   Always       -       33 (Min/Max 19/44)
195 Hardware_ECC_Recovered  0x003a   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
196 Reallocated_Event_Count 0x0032   252   252   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
197 Current_Pending_Sector  0x0032   252   252   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
198 Offline_Uncorrectable   0x0030   252   252   000    Old_age   Offline      -       0
199 UDMA_CRC_Error_Count    0x0036   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       1
200 Multi_Zone_Error_Rate   0x002a   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       106
223 Load_Retry_Count        0x0032   252   252   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
225 Load_Cycle_Count        0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       312
 
N

Nathan_P

[H]ard DCOTM x2
Joined
Mar 2, 2010
Messages
3,411
WD Blue 320Gb from my 2007 FX 62 build has 31848 hours on it, an average of 8 hours a day. It was my main OS drive back in the day - now it has a random selection of older games and personal data on it. Its due for retirement early 2018 when I totally upgrade my rig
 
S

sirmonkey1985

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
21,834
Drive Model: WDC WD1600AAJS-22PSA0 (was used as my boot drive in an athlon x2 6400+ and phenom II x4 940 up until 3 months ago when i built my ryzen system and finally bought an SSD)

[09] Power-On Hours/Cycle Count: 1/Always OK, Worst: 1 (81584 hours / 9.31 years)


Drive Model: Seagate ST3500630AS (not bad for a 40 dollar hard drive from fry's back in 2007 but it's my last surviving one of 6.. 2 of the 6 died after 1 year and the remaining 3 died about 3 years ago)

[09] Power-On Hours/Cycle Count: 26/Always OK, Worst: 26 (65497 hours / 7.48 years)

both drives are still connected to this system, i want to see if i can hit 10 years of power on hours with both of them before they die or if i retire them.
 
Last edited:
Nenu

Nenu

[H]ardened
Joined
Apr 28, 2007
Messages
19,175
Lucky you!
I had 4 Samsung Hard drives and none of them lasted long before problems started.
The longest was just short of 2 years, it was the same model of drive you have.
I guessed this is why they stopped making hard drives.

My Hitachi 721010SLA are now on 69493 and 49950 hrs.
(7.9 and 5.7 yrs)
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
17,280
Nenu said:
Lucky you!
I had 4 Samsung Hard drives and none of them lasted long before problems started.
The longest was just short of 2 years, it was the same model of drive you have.
I guessed this is why they stopped making hard drives.

My Hitachi 721010SLA are now on 69493 and 49950 hrs.
(7.9 and 5.7 yrs)
Click to expand...
I have 3 of them and they all still work and are in use. I bought the F4 drives since they were highly regarded as great drives at the time. I never had any issues with them.
This is all 3 of them,
sasmung-F4-50k-hours.jpg
 
  • Like
Reactions: Nenu
like this
S

SamirD

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 22, 2015
Messages
3,361
I wonder what type of POH my 2nd generation Cheetah SCSI drives have on them...
 
S

SamirD

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 22, 2015
Messages
3,361
drescherjm said:
Hmm, I think I have a few 9GB 15K RPM models in my attic. No idea if they will still spin. I would not expect it..
Click to expand...
I actually booted the system up a year or so ago, but the cmos battery seems to have leaked now and the system doesn't boot anymore. The drives were actually fine, although I'm sure they don't even have smart capabilities as these were just 10k drives.
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
17,280
SamirD said:
I wonder what type of POH my 2nd generation Cheetah SCSI drives have on them...
Click to expand...
I have a couple of the 36GB ones, but they have been sitting in my drawer for more than a decade, wonder if they would spin up?

I might try and hook them up. I have an older board with a PCI slot so I could slap my adaptec controller in it.
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
17,280
Brought them down and will hook them up shortly.
I happen to have 3 2940UW cards, one looks like new.
Only have 1 SCSI cable though.
IMG_1726.JPG


IMG_1727.JPG
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
17,280
I think I might need a terminator, gotta go see if I still have one
 
S

SamirD

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 22, 2015
Messages
3,361
I think you'll be okay on termination as the drive and the controller have built-in termination. (Card term can be enabled in bios, and the drive should have a jumper if it's like the 9gb 2nd gens. I have a 3940UW.)

Will love to see these spin up! Some of the best hard drives ever made for sure. (y)
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
17,280
Well, it looks like 2 of the controllers aren't working, PC didn't see the first one, second it saw but kept getting a Code 10, 3rd one it saw and started up.

One Cheetah doesn't spin up and the other ones makes this noise,
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
17,280
I did have to break out my SUPER DUPER optical drive and install Windows 7 32bit, as that is the last version of the 2940UW controller driver.
My motherboard won't boot from a USB Thumb drive. It will boot from all kinds of USB devices, Zip, Floppy, HDD, CD, but not a thumbdrive for some reason.
IMG_1729.JPG
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
17,280
I put the non-spinning drive in the freezer last night and hooked it up a little while ago and it spun up and now I am copying the data off of it, which I probably have the data already since I believe I copied all the data from it when I removed the drives from the system.

 
S

SamirD

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 22, 2015
Messages
3,361
Oh wow, that's awesome. I wonder if they'll continue to work after this or will they fail once they heat up?
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
17,280
SamirD said:
Oh wow, that's awesome. I wonder if they'll continue to work after this or will they fail once they heat up?
Click to expand...
It got pretty hot sitting on the table, was at 120*F when I powered down the machine after I copied all the data from it. My garage was about 68*F so it was kinda cool in here.

Back when I first got the drives, I had them sitting on a box and after about 20 minutes I touched one and almost burnt my hand, lol.

36gig_cheetahs.jpg
 
S

SamirD

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 22, 2015
Messages
3,361
Nice. I remember how they would get scalding hot. I even burned my finger like that once touching one of them after a hard use session. They're beasts of drives though and seem to have been built well to stand the test of time.
 
Haste266

Haste266

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 27, 2005
Messages
7,452
Two of my oldest drives. I am amazed that the 1.5TB seagate is still kicking at 67k hours. My 80gb Intel SSD is still doing great, although no mechanical parts...

 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
17,280
Haste266 said:
Two of my oldest drives. I am amazed that the 1.5TB seagate is still kicking at 67k hours. My 80gb Intel SSD is still doing great, although no mechanical parts...

Click to expand...
I think it's reporting that Intel incorrectly. How can it still be 100% with that many writes?

my bad, thought it had 1.5PB written to it, lol.

just glanced at mine,
crucial-mx100-512GB-smart2.jpg
 
S

sirmonkey1985

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
21,834




probably the most interesting part is that i've only restarted or shut down my computers 397 times since 2007.
 
S

SamirD

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 22, 2015
Messages
3,361
sirmonkey1985 said:
probably the most interesting part is that i've only restarted or shut down my computers 397 times since 2007.
Click to expand...
I actually thought that was interesting too until I ran some numbers 3650days/397reboots=9.193 days/reboot, which sounds like about average.
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
5,807
SamirD said:
I actually thought that was interesting too until I ran some numbers 3650days/397reboots=9.193 days/reboot, which sounds like about average.
Click to expand...
Yeah. I have a drive here with 58000 hours and only 105 reboots.
 
S

spankit

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 18, 2010
Messages
262
I've got 8 of these in my server at home in some Raid-Z's. Haven't had any fail yet, knock on wood.

=== START OF INFORMATION SECTION ===
Model Family: Hitachi Deskstar 5K3000
Device Model: Hitachi HDS5C3030ALA630
Firmware Version: MEAOA580
User Capacity: 3,000,592,982,016 bytes [3.00 TB]
Sector Size: 512 bytes logical/physical
Rotation Rate: 5700 rpm
Form Factor: 3.5 inches
Device is: In smartctl database [for details use: -P show]
ATA Version is: ATA8-ACS T13/1699-D revision 4
SATA Version is: SATA 2.6, 6.0 Gb/s (current: 6.0 Gb/s)
Local Time is: Tue Jan 2 03:59:25 2018 MST
SMART support is: Available - device has SMART capability.
SMART support is: Enabled


SMART Attributes Data Structure revision number: 16
Vendor Specific SMART Attributes with Thresholds:
ID# ATTRIBUTE_NAME FLAG VALUE WORST THRESH TYPE UPDATED WHEN_FAILED RAW_VALUE
1 Raw_Read_Error_Rate 0x000b 100 100 016 Pre-fail Always - 0
2 Throughput_Performance 0x0005 135 135 054 Pre-fail Offline - 108
3 Spin_Up_Time 0x0007 119 119 024 Pre-fail Always - 590 (Average 586)
4 Start_Stop_Count 0x0012 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 161
5 Reallocated_Sector_Ct 0x0033 100 100 005 Pre-fail Always - 0
7 Seek_Error_Rate 0x000b 100 100 067 Pre-fail Always - 0
8 Seek_Time_Performance 0x0005 132 132 020 Pre-fail Offline - 32
9 Power_On_Hours 0x0012 092 092 000 Old_age Always - 56496
10 Spin_Retry_Count 0x0013 100 100 060 Pre-fail Always - 0
12 Power_Cycle_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 161
192 Power-Off_Retract_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 879
193 Load_Cycle_Count 0x0012 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 879
194 Temperature_Celsius 0x0002 222 222 000 Old_age Always - 27 (Min/Max 21/66)
196 Reallocated_Event_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
197 Current_Pending_Sector 0x0022 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
198 Offline_Uncorrectable 0x0008 100 100 000 Old_age Offline - 0
199 UDMA_CRC_Error_Count 0x000a 200 200 000 Old_age Always - 6323
 
Susquehannock

Susquehannock

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 26, 2005
Messages
3,633
SamirD said:
Oh wow, that's awesome. I wonder if they'll continue to work after this or will they fail once they heat up?
Click to expand...
In my experience, they generally fail again after heating up. It is my understanding this trick works because the heat warped platter/s shrink just enough to prevent physical contact with the read heads. Makes sense when we consider the "flying height" in modern HDDs is measured in nano-meters.
 
B

Batboy88

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 25, 2017
Messages
323
Susquehannock said:
In my experience, they generally fail again after heating up. It is my understanding this trick works because the heat warped platter/s shrink just enough to prevent physical contact with the read heads. Makes sense when we consider the "flying height" in modern HDDs is measured in nano-meters.
Click to expand...
We have a Legend over here man, old Hitatchi deathstar...like can't even make a pass to erase it anymore....but thing still fires up man. It is messed up. and makes all kinda noise Lol
 
Nenu

Nenu

[H]ardened
Joined
Apr 28, 2007
Messages
19,175
Batboy88 said:
We have a Legend over here man, old IBM deathstar...like can't even make a pass to erase it anymore....but thing still fires up man. It is messed up. and makes all kinda noise Lol
Click to expand...
fixed :)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top